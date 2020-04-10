Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 10, 2020 | 11:05am EDT

Workers bury the dead in mass grave on New York City's Hart Island amid coronavirus outbreak

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall amid the coronavirus outbreak, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potter's field on Hart Island as the city's daily death rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to arrange a funeral since the 19th century. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Before burial, the dead are wrapped in body bags and placed inside pine caskets. The deceased's name is scrawled in large letters on each casket, which helps should a body need to be disinterred later. They are buried in long narrow trenches excavated by digging machines. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show caskets in a trench on New York's Hart Island, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
