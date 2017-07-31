Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 31, 2017 | 9:16am EDT

World Aquatics Championships

Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. competes in the Men's Butterfly 100m Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Team Croatia staff and players celebrate after winning the Men's Water Polo Final. REUTERS/Mate Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary celebrates after winning the Women's 400m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Chase Kalisz of the U.S. competes in the Men's 400m Individual Medley preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. reacts after winning the Men's 100m Butterfly Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Matt Grevers and other members of the U.S. Team celebrate winning the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Lilly King of the U.S. competes in the Women's Breaststroke 50m Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates after winning the Men's 1500m Freestyle Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Tara Tira of the U.S. competes in the Women's 20m High Dive Round 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Franziska Hentke of Germany competes in the Women's Butterfly 200m final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Kyra Christmas of Canda competes in the Women's Water Polo Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Mate Balogh

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. reacts after finishing first in the Men's 100m Freestyle Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Etiene Medeiros of Brazil competes in the Women's 50m Backstroke preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Veronika Vakhitova of Russia and Christine Robinson in action in the Women's Water Polo Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Mate Balogh

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Chase Kalisz of the U.S. reacts after finishing first in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Chase Kalisz of the U.S. competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Rusudan Goginashvili of Georgia competes in the Women's 200m Breaststroke preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Matt Grevers, Caeleb Remel Dressel and Lilly King of the U.S. team celebrate after winning the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final and breaking the World Record. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Ryan Murphy of the U.S. competes in the Men's 200m Backstroke Preliminary. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Federica Pellegrini (gold) of Italy poses with the medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Sun Yang of China competes in the Men's 200m Freestyle semifinal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Katsumi Nakamura of Japan before the Men's 100m Freestyle Preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Competitors in action during heat 5 of the Men's 50m Breaststroke Preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Kylie Masse of Canada competes in the Women's Backstroke 100m preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Adam Peaty of Britain reacts after he comes first in the Men's 50m Breaststroke Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Siyi Xie of China competes in 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women�s Solo Technical Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Giovanni Tocci of Italy competes in the 1m Springboard Men preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary reacts after winning the Women's 200m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Tom Daley of Britain (gold) poses with the medal for Men's 10m Platform awarding ceremony. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
\Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Swimming � 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships � Women's Breaststroke 100m final � Budapest, Hungary � July 25, 2017 � Lilly King of the U.S. competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Team China competes in the Synchro Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Evangelia Platanioti of Greece competes in the Synchro Solo Free Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Matthieu Rosset and Laura Marino of France (gold) pose with the medals at the Mixed Diving Team Event awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Team Kazakhstan competes in the synchro Women's Free�Combination Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Jiayu Xu of China competes in the Men's 100m Backstroke preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Maria Coburn and Alison Gibson of the U.S. competes in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Team Mexico competes in the Women's Team Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Sho Sakai of Japan competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Yang Sun of China reacts after winning the Men's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Yang Sun of China competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Team U.S. competes in the Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Team Ukraine competes in the Women Team Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Carolina Murillo Urrea of Colombia competes in the 10m Platform Women final. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Guillaume Dutoit of Switzerland competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
James Connor of Australia competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Team North Korea practice under coach supervision during the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Melissa Wu of Australia competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Team Russia competes in the Women Team Technical Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Team Canada competes in the Women Team Technical Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes in the Solo Technical Women preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Aleisha Braven of New Zealand competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Steele Johnson and Brandon Loschiavo of the U.S. compete in the 10m Platform Synchro Men preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia compete in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich of Russia compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Melissa Wu and Domonic Bedggood of Australia compete in the Mixed 10m Synchro Platform Final . REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
