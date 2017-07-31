World Aquatics Championships
Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. competes in the Men's Butterfly 100m Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Croatia staff and players celebrate after winning the Men's Water Polo Final. REUTERS/Mate Balogh
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary celebrates after winning the Women's 400m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chase Kalisz of the U.S. competes in the Men's 400m Individual Medley preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. reacts after winning the Men's 100m Butterfly Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Matt Grevers and other members of the U.S. Team celebrate winning the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Lilly King of the U.S. competes in the Women's Breaststroke 50m Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates after winning the Men's 1500m Freestyle Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tara Tira of the U.S. competes in the Women's 20m High Dive Round 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Franziska Hentke of Germany competes in the Women's Butterfly 200m final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kyra Christmas of Canda competes in the Women's Water Polo Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Mate Balogh
Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. reacts after finishing first in the Men's 100m Freestyle Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Etiene Medeiros of Brazil competes in the Women's 50m Backstroke preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Veronika Vakhitova of Russia and Christine Robinson in action in the Women's Water Polo Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Mate Balogh
Chase Kalisz of the U.S. reacts after finishing first in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chase Kalisz of the U.S. competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/David Balogh
Rusudan Goginashvili of Georgia competes in the Women's 200m Breaststroke preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Matt Grevers, Caeleb Remel Dressel and Lilly King of the U.S. team celebrate after winning the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final and breaking the World Record. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ryan Murphy of the U.S. competes in the Men's 200m Backstroke Preliminary. REUTERS/David Balogh
Federica Pellegrini (gold) of Italy poses with the medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sun Yang of China competes in the Men's 200m Freestyle semifinal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Katsumi Nakamura of Japan before the Men's 100m Freestyle Preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Competitors in action during heat 5 of the Men's 50m Breaststroke Preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Kylie Masse of Canada competes in the Women's Backstroke 100m preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Adam Peaty of Britain reacts after he comes first in the Men's 50m Breaststroke Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Siyi Xie of China competes in 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women�s Solo Technical Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Giovanni Tocci of Italy competes in the 1m Springboard Men preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary reacts after winning the Women's 200m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tom Daley of Britain (gold) poses with the medal for Men's 10m Platform awarding ceremony. REUTERS/David Balogh
\Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Swimming � 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships � Women's Breaststroke 100m final � Budapest, Hungary � July 25, 2017 � Lilly King of the U.S. competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Team China competes in the Synchro Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Evangelia Platanioti of Greece competes in the Synchro Solo Free Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Matthieu Rosset and Laura Marino of France (gold) pose with the medals at the Mixed Diving Team Event awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Kazakhstan competes in the synchro Women's Free�Combination Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jiayu Xu of China competes in the Men's 100m Backstroke preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maria Coburn and Alison Gibson of the U.S. competes in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Team Mexico competes in the Women's Team Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sho Sakai of Japan competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yang Sun of China reacts after winning the Men's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yang Sun of China competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Team U.S. competes in the Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Team Ukraine competes in the Women Team Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Carolina Murillo Urrea of Colombia competes in the 10m Platform Women final. REUTERS/David Balogh
Guillaume Dutoit of Switzerland competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
James Connor of Australia competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/David Balogh
Team North Korea practice under coach supervision during the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Melissa Wu of Australia competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Russia competes in the Women Team Technical Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Team Canada competes in the Women Team Technical Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes in the Solo Technical Women preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Aleisha Braven of New Zealand competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Steele Johnson and Brandon Loschiavo of the U.S. compete in the 10m Platform Synchro Men preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia compete in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/David Balogh
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich of Russia compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Melissa Wu and Domonic Bedggood of Australia compete in the Mixed 10m Synchro Platform Final . REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Russia's Navy Day parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John...
MORE IN PICTURES
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.