World Cup animal oracles
Newton, a Kea Parrot, is seen after it predicted a French win for the Uruguay-France World Cup game at the Menagerie du Jardin des Plantes in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A participant dresses Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, before it predicted the result of the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Yunona, a six-year-old female Amur tiger, attempts to predict the match between Uruguay and Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A handler reacts as a goat named 'Zabiyaka - the Oracle Goat of Samara' eats a plate of food behind a sign in Russian meaning 'Draw' ahead of the match between Denmark and Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Achilles the cat chooses Nigeria over Argentina. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A meerkat named 'Timon' eats from a container labelled with the national flag of Denmark ahead of the match between Denmark and Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Lioness Valentina predicts the result of the match between Colombia and Japan. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Jago, a five-year-old male black jaguar, predicts the result of the match between Spain and Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Achilles the cat predicts the result of the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A meerkat predicts the results of the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Lioness Valentina predicts the match between Colombia and Japan. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, predicts the result of the match between Brazil and Costa Rica. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Khan, a seven-year-old male White Bengal tiger, predicts the Russia and Egypt match. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
