World Cup animal oracles

Newton, a Kea Parrot, is seen after it predicted a French win for the Uruguay-France World Cup game at the Menagerie du Jardin des Plantes in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
A participant dresses Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, before it predicted the result of the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Yunona, a six-year-old female Amur tiger, attempts to predict the match between Uruguay and Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A handler reacts as a goat named 'Zabiyaka - the Oracle Goat of Samara' eats a plate of food behind a sign in Russian meaning 'Draw' ahead of the match between Denmark and Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Achilles the cat chooses Nigeria over Argentina. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A meerkat named 'Timon' eats from a container labelled with the national flag of Denmark ahead of the match between Denmark and Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Lioness Valentina predicts the result of the match between Colombia and Japan. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Jago, a five-year-old male black jaguar, predicts the result of the match between Spain and Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Achilles the cat predicts the result of the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A meerkat predicts the results of the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Lioness Valentina predicts the match between Colombia and Japan. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, predicts the result of the match between Brazil and Costa Rica. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Khan, a seven-year-old male White Bengal tiger, predicts the Russia and Egypt match. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
