Pictures | Thu Jun 14, 2018

World Cup fans

A fan with face paint outside the stadium before the opening match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A Russia fan with body paint before the opening match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Russia fans with face paint before the opening match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A Russia fan before the opening match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A fan in fancy dress before the opening match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A Saudi Arabia fan before the opening match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Russia fans before the opening match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A Russia fan before the opening match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Russia fans pose before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
.A Russia fan poses before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
.Fans pose before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
.Russia fan before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
.A Russia fan poses during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Russia fans with face paint before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Russia fan with body paint before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
