World Cup fans
A fan with face paint outside the stadium before the opening match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Russia fan with body paint before the opening match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia fans with face paint before the opening match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Russia fan before the opening match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan in fancy dress before the opening match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A Saudi Arabia fan before the opening match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia fans before the opening match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Russia fan before the opening match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Russia fans pose before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
.A Russia fan poses before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
.Fans pose before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
.Russia fan before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
.A Russia fan poses during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russia fans with face paint before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Russia fan with body paint before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
