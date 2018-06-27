World Cup heartbreak for Germany
Germany's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Germany's Mesut Ozil looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Germany's Mesut Ozil clashes with fans after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Germany coach Joachim Low looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Germany's Mario Gomez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany's Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Marco Reus and Thomas Muller look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
South Korea players celebrate while Germany players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels react after a missed chance. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
South Korea team huddle while Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany players look dejected as South Korea players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany fans react as they watch the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Germany's Julian Brandt looks dejected as South Korea's Ju Se-jong celebrates. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Germany's Manuel Neuer looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Germany's Mats Hummels looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A Germany fan reacts as she watches the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Germany's Julian Brandt and Thomas Muller look dejected as South Korea players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
