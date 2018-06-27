Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 27, 2018 | 1:00pm EDT

World Cup heartbreak for Germany

Germany's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Germany's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
1 / 20
Germany's Mesut Ozil looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Germany's Mesut Ozil looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Mesut Ozil looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
2 / 20
Germany's Mesut Ozil clashes with fans after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Germany's Mesut Ozil clashes with fans after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Mesut Ozil clashes with fans after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
3 / 20
Germany coach Joachim Low looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany coach Joachim Low looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany coach Joachim Low looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 20
Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
5 / 20
Germany's Mario Gomez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's Mario Gomez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Mario Gomez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
6 / 20
Germany's Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
7 / 20
Germany's Marco Reus and Thomas Muller look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's Marco Reus and Thomas Muller look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Marco Reus and Thomas Muller look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
8 / 20
South Korea players celebrate while Germany players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea players celebrate while Germany players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
South Korea players celebrate while Germany players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
9 / 20
Germany's Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels react after a missed chance. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels react after a missed chance. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels react after a missed chance. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
10 / 20
South Korea team huddle while Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea team huddle while Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
South Korea team huddle while Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 20
Germany players look dejected as South Korea players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany players look dejected as South Korea players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany players look dejected as South Korea players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
12 / 20
Germany fans react as they watch the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany fans react as they watch the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany fans react as they watch the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
13 / 20
Germany's Julian Brandt looks dejected as South Korea's Ju Se-jong celebrates. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's Julian Brandt looks dejected as South Korea's Ju Se-jong celebrates. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Julian Brandt looks dejected as South Korea's Ju Se-jong celebrates. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 20
Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
15 / 20
Germany's Manuel Neuer looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Germany's Manuel Neuer looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Manuel Neuer looks dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
16 / 20
Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany fans look dejected after the match as they go out of the World Cup. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
17 / 20
Germany's Mats Hummels looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's Mats Hummels looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Mats Hummels looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
18 / 20
A Germany fan reacts as she watches the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A Germany fan reacts as she watches the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A Germany fan reacts as she watches the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
19 / 20
Germany's Julian Brandt and Thomas Muller look dejected as South Korea players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's Julian Brandt and Thomas Muller look dejected as South Korea players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany's Julian Brandt and Thomas Muller look dejected as South Korea players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Germany 0 - South Korea 2

Germany 0 - South Korea 2

Next Slideshows

Germany 0 - South Korea 2

Germany 0 - South Korea 2

Germany takes on South Korea in World Cup action.

12:15pm EDT
Thai soccer team trapped in cave

Thai soccer team trapped in cave

The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped on Saturday after heavy rain flooded the cave complex in a forest park in the northern...

10:20am EDT
Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

9:20am EDT
Yemen residents flee fighting

Yemen residents flee fighting

Hodeidah residents flee constant bombardment, a lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from Iran-aligned...

8:50am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Protesting Trump's travel ban

Protesting Trump's travel ban

Protesters take to the streets after the Supreme Court handed Donald Trump one of the biggest victories of his presidency, upholding his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.

Sweden 3 - Mexico 0

Sweden 3 - Mexico 0

Sweden takes on Mexico in World Cup action.

Germany 0 - South Korea 2

Germany 0 - South Korea 2

Germany takes on South Korea in World Cup action.

Thai soccer team trapped in cave

Thai soccer team trapped in cave

The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped on Saturday after heavy rain flooded the cave complex in a forest park in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

Yemen residents flee fighting

Yemen residents flee fighting

Hodeidah residents flee constant bombardment, a lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from Iran-aligned Houthis.

Argentina 2 - Nigeria 1

Argentina 2 - Nigeria 1

Croatia takes on Iceland in World Cup action.

Croatia 2 - Iceland 1

Croatia 2 - Iceland 1

Croatia takes on Iceland in World Cup action.

Where the children go

Where the children go

Inside the detention facilities housing undocumented children along the U.S.-Mexico border.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast