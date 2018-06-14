World Cup in Kenya prison
Kenyan prisoners watch a mock World Cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia, as part of a month-long soccer tournament involving eight prison teams at the Kamiti Maximum Prison, Kenya's largest prison facility, near Nairobi, Kenya, June 14,...more
Kenyan prisoners warm up before a mock World Cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A prisoner warms up before a mock World Cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyan prisoners watch a mock World Cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Kenyan prisoner changes back to his prison uniform after participating in a mock World Cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A goalkeeper jumps for the ball during warm-up before the start of a mock World Cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyan prisoners watch a mock World Cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Players jump for the ball during a mock World Cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A prisoner warms up before the start of a mock World Cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyan prisoners watch a mock World Cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyan prisoners watch a mock world cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyan prisoners watch a mock world cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Prisoners wait for the start of a mock world cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyan prisoners watch a mock world cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia, as part of a month-long soccer tournament involving eight prison teams at the Kamiti Maximum Prison, Kenya's largest prison facility, near Nairobi, Kenya, June 14,...more
Kenyan prisoners watch a mock world cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia, as part of a month-long soccer tournament involving eight prison teams at the Kamiti Maximum Prison, Kenya's largest prison facility, near Nairobi, Kenya, June 14,...more
A Kenyan prisoner wearing a shirt with the words "Crime is not good" watches a mock world cup soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia, as part of a month-long soccer tournament involving eight prison teams at the Kamiti Maximum Prison, Kenya's...more
