World Cup of emotion
A Tunisia fan after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal against them. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Germany fan after the match against Mexico. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Peru fans react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Germany fans during the match against Mexico. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A France fan reacts as he watches the match against Peru. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Peru fan looks dejected after the match against France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fans react as they watch the match between Brazil and Switzerland. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Peru fan after the match against France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Peru fans react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Poland fans react during match against Senegal. Agencja Gazeta/Adrianna Bednarek
Mexico fan celebrates after the match against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Peru fan cheers during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
An England fan before the match against Tunisia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Colombian fans react while watching the match against Japan. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
England soccer fans watch the match against Tunisia. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A Brazil fan reacts during the match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
South Korean fans react during the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Costa Rica fans during the match against Serbia. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Germany fan covers their face with a flag after their match against Mexico. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A fan reacts after Spain scores against Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Egyptian soccer fans watch the match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Peru fan react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Peru fans react after France scores. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A Peru fan after the match against France. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
