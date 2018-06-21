Edition:
World Cup of emotion

A Tunisia fan after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal against them. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A Germany fan after the match against Mexico. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Peru fans react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Germany fans during the match against Mexico. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A France fan reacts as he watches the match against Peru. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A Peru fan looks dejected after the match against France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Fans react as they watch the match between Brazil and Switzerland. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A Peru fan after the match against France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Peru fans react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Poland fans react during match against Senegal. Agencja Gazeta/Adrianna Bednarek

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Mexico fan celebrates after the match against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Peru fan cheers during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
An England fan before the match against Tunisia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Colombian fans react while watching the match against Japan. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
England soccer fans watch the match against Tunisia. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A Brazil fan reacts during the match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
South Korean fans react during the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Costa Rica fans during the match against Serbia. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A Germany fan covers their face with a flag after their match against Mexico. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A fan reacts after Spain scores against Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egyptian soccer fans watch the match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Peru fan react during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru fans react after France scores. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A Peru fan after the match against France. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
