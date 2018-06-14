Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jun 14, 2018 | 11:40am EDT

World Cup opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Robbie Williams performs. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Performers during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
General view during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Robbie Williams performs. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
The opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Entertainers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Soccer Football - World Cup - Opening Ceremony - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 14, 2018 General view of a performer during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Former player player Ronaldo during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina perform. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
The opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Robbie Williams, Aida Garifullina, former player Ronaldo and World Cup mascot Zabivaka. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A performer during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
The opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Artists perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
The opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
