World Cup opening ceremony
The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Robbie Williams performs. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
General view during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Robbie Williams performs. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Entertainers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - World Cup - Opening Ceremony - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 14, 2018 General view of a performer during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Former player player Ronaldo during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina perform. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Robbie Williams, Aida Garifullina, former player Ronaldo and World Cup mascot Zabivaka. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A performer during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Artists perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine
