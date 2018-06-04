World Cup stadiums from space
A picture taken from the International Space Station shows the Saint Petersburg Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow,. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Volgograd Arena in Volgograd. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Kazan Arena in Kazan. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Fisht Stadium in Sochi. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Mordovia Arena in Saransk. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Samara Arena in Samara. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
The Spartak Stadium in Moscow. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
