World Hot Air Balloon Championship
Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Rhett Heartsill of the U.S. takes part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Competitors approach a target during the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Cliff Skocdopole of Canada takes part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Judges watch competitors approaching a target during the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A flock of birds passes Chase Donner of the U.S. during the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Maksym Demchuk of Ukraine takes part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Rene Erni of Switzerland drops a marker during the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Officials watch competitors approaching a target during the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Peter Molnar of Hungary takes part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
