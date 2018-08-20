Edition:
Mon Aug 20, 2018

World Hot Air Balloon Championship

Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Rhett Heartsill of the U.S. takes part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Competitors approach a target during the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Cliff Skocdopole of Canada takes part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Judges watch competitors approaching a target during the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A flock of birds passes Chase Donner of the U.S. during the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Maksym Demchuk of Ukraine takes part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Rene Erni of Switzerland drops a marker during the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Officials watch competitors approaching a target during the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Peter Molnar of Hungary takes part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Competitors take part in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

