World leaders and activists descend on Cornwall for G7 summit
U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand for a family photo during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay,...more
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson greet Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
France's President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an EU coordination meeting at the G7...more
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk with children during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, June 11, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson disembarks a boat, as he arrives to visit the workshop of Scott Woyka in Falmouth, Cornwall, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves as she arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 11, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi elbow bump prior to a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the face of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
People hold signs during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Two people wearing protective suits walk during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Climate change activists dressed up as black birds protest in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A girl plays with sand during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Jess Midwinter, from a coalition of climate groups and charities, holds an ice cream with wafers carrying a message to promote the waiver of vaccines intellectual property, near Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 11, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. first lady Jill Biden wears a jacket with the word "Love" while she and U.S. President Joe Biden meet with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson at Carbis Bay, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga bow as they arrive at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, June 11, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves as he arrives at Cornwall airport in Newquay, June 10, 2021. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron pretend to fight over a COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime...more
An inflatable dummy depicting Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is displayed on a pontoon floating off Gyllyngvase Beach during an action organized by Crack the Crisis, in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Climate change activists push a boat with a banner during a protest in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A protest banner is displayed on the roof of a building next to Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A police marine unit carries a boat in St. Ives as security preparations are underway, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Military personnel march to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden upon the arrival of Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
A member of the military stands on the tarmac as U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Surfers enjoy the waves near a Royal Navy ship near St Ives, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion demonstrate in St Ives Harbour, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
General view of Carbis Bay ahead of the G7 summit, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A banner addressing food poverty during the pandemic is seen on the fence of the chapel ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A banner referring to the climate crisis is seen on the fence ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay and made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, at Hayle Towans, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise at Marazion Beach, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
