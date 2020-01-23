Edition:
World leaders mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin pose with world leaders for a group photo during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Canada's Governor General Julie Payette takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Britain's Prince Charles lays a wreath during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Attendees during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Rabbi Israel Meir Lau Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and French President Emmanuel Macron hug at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Dutch King Willem-Alexander with King Philippe of Belgium and King Felipe of Spain during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Britain's Prince Charles and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a ceremony near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, January 23, 2020. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman walks next to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen after they disembarked from a plane upon their arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport to attend the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial centre, near Tel Aviv, Israel January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
