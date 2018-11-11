World leaders mark WW1 centenary
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to veterans including Gregory Melikian, 94, who, as a 20 year old sergeant in Eisenhower s HQ in 1945, was the radio operator who broadcast the message announcing Germany s surrender in Europe, at the...more
U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump and William M. Matz Jr, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, attend a ceremony during a visit at the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years...more
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a visit at the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Ludovic...more
French President Emmanuel Macron holds the hand of U.S. first lady Melania Trump as German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts, as they attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de...more
U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Elysee Palace as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, in Paris, France....more
French President Emmanuel Macron stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace before the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hug after unveiling a plaque in the Clairiere of Rethondes during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Compiegne, France....more
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron accompany U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after a meeting at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end...more
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as they meet at Elysee presidential palace, as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France....more
