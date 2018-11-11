Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Nov 11, 2018 | 12:30pm EST

World leaders mark WW1 centenary

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to veterans including Gregory Melikian, 94, who, as a 20 year old sergeant in Eisenhower s HQ in 1945, was the radio operator who broadcast the message announcing Germany s surrender in Europe, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in the Suresnes, France. REUTERS/David Brunnstrom

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to veterans including Gregory Melikian, 94, who, as a 20 year old sergeant in Eisenhower s HQ in 1945, was the radio operator who broadcast the message announcing Germany s surrender in Europe, at the...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to veterans including Gregory Melikian, 94, who, as a 20 year old sergeant in Eisenhower s HQ in 1945, was the radio operator who broadcast the message announcing Germany s surrender in Europe, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in the Suresnes, France. REUTERS/David Brunnstrom
Close
4 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump and William M. Matz Jr, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, attend a ceremony during a visit at the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

U.S. President Donald Trump and William M. Matz Jr, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, attend a ceremony during a visit at the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and William M. Matz Jr, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, attend a ceremony during a visit at the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool
Close
6 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a visit at the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a visit at the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a visit at the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool
Close
7 / 20
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Ludovic...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron holds the hand of U.S. first lady Melania Trump as German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts, as they attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron holds the hand of U.S. first lady Melania Trump as German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts, as they attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron holds the hand of U.S. first lady Melania Trump as German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts, as they attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
Close
9 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool
Close
10 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Elysee Palace as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Elysee Palace as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, in Paris, France....more

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Elysee Palace as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
11 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
Close
12 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
Close
13 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace before the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace before the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace before the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of World War One, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
16 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
17 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hug after unveiling a plaque in the Clairiere of Rethondes during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Compiegne, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hug after unveiling a plaque in the Clairiere of Rethondes during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Compiegne, France....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hug after unveiling a plaque in the Clairiere of Rethondes during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Compiegne, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
Close
18 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron accompany U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after a meeting at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron accompany U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after a meeting at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron accompany U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after a meeting at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
19 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as they meet at Elysee presidential palace, as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as they meet at Elysee presidential palace, as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as they meet at Elysee presidential palace, as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Some of our top sports photography from the past week.

10:20am EST
California wildfire leaves town in ruins

California wildfire leaves town in ruins

Wildfires burned out of control across California, killing at least nine people in a mountain town and forcing residents to flee the upscale beach community of...

Nov 10 2018
U.S. forces on Mexico border

U.S. forces on Mexico border

The U.S. military is sending over 7,000 troops to the border with Mexico as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly heads toward the United States.

Nov 10 2018
Commemorating World War One centenary

Commemorating World War One centenary

Scenes of remembrance ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

Nov 09 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

100 years since World War One

100 years since World War One

November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.

California burning

California burning

Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Some of our top sports photography from the past week.

California wildfire leaves town in ruins

California wildfire leaves town in ruins

Wildfires burned out of control across California, killing at least nine people in a mountain town and forcing residents to flee the upscale beach community of Malibu in the face of a monster fire storm.

U.S. forces on Mexico border

U.S. forces on Mexico border

The U.S. military is sending over 7,000 troops to the border with Mexico as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly heads toward the United States.

Commemorating World War One centenary

Commemorating World War One centenary

Scenes of remembrance ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

Protests to protect Mueller investigation

Protests to protect Mueller investigation

Demonstrators stage protests nationwide to demand that President Donald Trump do nothing to hinder an ongoing investigation into Russian meddling to help him win the 2016 U.S. election.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast