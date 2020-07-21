Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jul 21, 2020 | 2:37pm EDT

World leaders wearing masks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a meeting of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak began, in Brussels, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust in London, July 13. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, July 11. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
A screen shows a CCTV state media broadcast of Chinese President Xi Jinping, March 10. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with journalists as he arrives at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 22. REUTERS/Adriano Machado &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, April 7. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as he leaves after a session on the coronavirus in Rome, April 21. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference in Tehran, July 21 2020. Official Presidential website/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for the European Council meeting in Brussels, July 20. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, May 31. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a repatriation ceremony at Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario, May 6. &nbsp;Frank Gunn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 20. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a session of parliament in Kiev, March 31. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes departs from a meeting at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Johanna Geron /Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at a nomination center ahead of the general election in Singapore, June 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during a news conference in Tehran, Iran, July 21. Official Presidential website/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 30. Ludovic Marin /Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
