World leaders wearing masks
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a meeting of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak began, in Brussels, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust in London, July 13. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, July 11. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis
A screen shows a CCTV state media broadcast of Chinese President Xi Jinping, March 10. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with journalists as he arrives at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 22. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, April 7. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as he leaves after a session on the coronavirus in Rome, April 21. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference in Tehran, July 21 2020. Official Presidential website/via REUTERS
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for the European Council meeting in Brussels, July 20. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, May 31. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a repatriation ceremony at Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario, May 6. Frank Gunn/Pool via REUTERS
France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 20. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a session of parliament in Kiev, March 31. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes departs from a meeting at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Johanna Geron /Pool
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at a nomination center ahead of the general election in Singapore, June 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during a news conference in Tehran, Iran, July 21. Official Presidential website/via REUTERS
Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 30. Ludovic Marin /Pool via REUTERS
El Salvador grapples with the coronavirus
President Nayib Bukele has imposed some of the toughest measures in the Americas against the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused 352 deaths and over 12,000...
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
Mexico's coronavirus toll on the rise
Deaths and new infections in Mexico are still rising and the government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the...
Italian coastguard struggle to free sperm whale from fishing net
The Italian coastguard has been working for days to free a massive sperm whale caught in an abandoned fishing net in open sea off the Sicilian Aeolian Islands.
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
Wildfires rage across Siberia
Sweltering heat and dry weather have helped wildfires spread across Siberia and into the boreal forest and tundra that blanket northern Russia.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.