Fri May 24, 2019

World march for climate change and the environment

Demonstrators take part in a march as part of a world-wide protest called by "Fridays for Future" movement against climate change in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Demonstrators take part in a march as part of a world-wide protest called by "Fridays for Future" movement against climate change in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Demonstrators take part in a march as part of a world-wide protest called by "Fridays for Future" movement against climate change in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS

School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS
A demonstrator is seen in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator is seen in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A demonstrator is seen in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
People take part in a demonstration called "Global Strike for Climate 2" in Brussels, Belgium, May 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People take part in a demonstration called "Global Strike for Climate 2" in Brussels, Belgium, May 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
People take part in a demonstration called "Global Strike for Climate 2" in Brussels, Belgium, May 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
People take part in a demonstration called "Global Strike for Climate 2" in Brussels, Belgium, May 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People take part in a demonstration called "Global Strike for Climate 2" in Brussels, Belgium, May 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
People take part in a demonstration called "Global Strike for Climate 2" in Brussels, Belgium, May 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A demonstrator holds a sign in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. The sign reads, "Rebel". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator holds a sign in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. The sign reads, "Rebel". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A demonstrator holds a sign in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. The sign reads, "Rebel". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
School pupils protest to demand action, during the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future inside of Secretary of State for the Environment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

School pupils protest to demand action, during the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future inside of Secretary of State for the Environment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
School pupils protest to demand action, during the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future inside of Secretary of State for the Environment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A demonstrator takes part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A demonstrator takes part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A demonstrator takes part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Climate change demonstrators hold placards during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Climate change demonstrators hold placards during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Climate change demonstrators hold placards during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Protesters lie down along Swanston Street during a "Climate Rally", held in solidarity with the Global Climate Strike, in Melbourne, Australia, May 24. AAP Image/David Crosling/via REUTERS

Protesters lie down along Swanston Street during a "Climate Rally", held in solidarity with the Global Climate Strike, in Melbourne, Australia, May 24. AAP Image/David Crosling/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Protesters lie down along Swanston Street during a "Climate Rally", held in solidarity with the Global Climate Strike, in Melbourne, Australia, May 24. AAP Image/David Crosling/via REUTERS
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. The sign reads: "Sorry for the inconvenience, We are saving the planet." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. The sign reads: "Sorry for the inconvenience, We are saving the planet." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. The sign reads: "Sorry for the inconvenience, We are saving the planet." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A young environmental activist holds a banner as they demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A young environmental activist holds a banner as they demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A young environmental activist holds a banner as they demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A boy holds a sign as he takes part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. The sign reads: "Now, stop! pollution, plastic." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy holds a sign as he takes part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. The sign reads: "Now, stop! pollution, plastic." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A boy holds a sign as he takes part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. The sign reads: "Now, stop! pollution, plastic." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A participant holds up a placard as shes takes in a protest march demanding urgent measures to combat climate change, in Mumbai, India, May 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A participant holds up a placard as shes takes in a protest march demanding urgent measures to combat climate change, in Mumbai, India, May 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A participant holds up a placard as shes takes in a protest march demanding urgent measures to combat climate change, in Mumbai, India, May 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Portuguese students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal May 24. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Portuguese students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal May 24. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Portuguese students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal May 24. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A participant holds a placard as shes takes in a protest march demanding urgent measures to combat climate change, in Mumbai, India, May 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A participant holds a placard as shes takes in a protest march demanding urgent measures to combat climate change, in Mumbai, India, May 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A participant holds a placard as shes takes in a protest march demanding urgent measures to combat climate change, in Mumbai, India, May 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Young environmental activists hold banners as they demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Young environmental activists hold banners as they demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Young environmental activists hold banners as they demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Climate change demonstrators hold placards during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Climate change demonstrators hold placards during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Climate change demonstrators hold placards during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Police remove a climate change demonstrator during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Police remove a climate change demonstrator during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Police remove a climate change demonstrator during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Toby Melville
School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS

School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS
School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS

School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS
A girl holds a banner as youth demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, on Heldenplatz in Vienna, Austria May 24. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A girl holds a banner as youth demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, on Heldenplatz in Vienna, Austria May 24. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A girl holds a banner as youth demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, on Heldenplatz in Vienna, Austria May 24. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A participant holds a banner as youth demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, on Heldenplatz in Vienna, Austria May 24. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A participant holds a banner as youth demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, on Heldenplatz in Vienna, Austria May 24. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A participant holds a banner as youth demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, on Heldenplatz in Vienna, Austria May 24. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Teenagers take part in the demonstration Global Strike for Future in Stockholm, Sweden May 24. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS

Teenagers take part in the demonstration Global Strike for Future in Stockholm, Sweden May 24. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Teenagers take part in the demonstration Global Strike for Future in Stockholm, Sweden May 24. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS
Participants hold banners and placards during a demonstration against climate change called by youth in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 24. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Participants hold banners and placards during a demonstration against climate change called by youth in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 24. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Participants hold banners and placards during a demonstration against climate change called by youth in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 24. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Participants hold banners and placards during a demonstration against climate change called by youth in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 24. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Participants hold banners and placards during a demonstration against climate change called by youth in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 24. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Participants hold banners and placards during a demonstration against climate change called by youth in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 24. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
