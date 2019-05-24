World march for climate change and the environment
Demonstrators take part in a march as part of a world-wide protest called by "Fridays for Future" movement against climate change in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS
A demonstrator is seen in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
People take part in a demonstration called "Global Strike for Climate 2" in Brussels, Belgium, May 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
People take part in a demonstration called "Global Strike for Climate 2" in Brussels, Belgium, May 24. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A demonstrator holds a sign in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. The sign reads, "Rebel". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
School pupils protest to demand action, during the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future inside of Secretary of State for the Environment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future at Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A demonstrator takes part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Climate change demonstrators hold placards during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Protesters lie down along Swanston Street during a "Climate Rally", held in solidarity with the Global Climate Strike, in Melbourne, Australia, May 24. AAP Image/David Crosling/via REUTERS
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. The sign reads: "Sorry for the inconvenience, We are saving the...more
A young environmental activist holds a banner as they demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A boy holds a sign as he takes part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. The sign reads: "Now, stop! pollution, plastic."...more
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators take part in the world march for climate change and the environment, called by the organization Fridays for Future outside the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, Brazil May 24. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A participant holds up a placard as shes takes in a protest march demanding urgent measures to combat climate change, in Mumbai, India, May 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Portuguese students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon, Portugal May 24. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A participant holds a placard as shes takes in a protest march demanding urgent measures to combat climate change, in Mumbai, India, May 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Young environmental activists hold banners as they demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Climate change demonstrators hold placards during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Police remove a climate change demonstrator during a march supported by Extinction Rebellion in London, Britain May 24. REUTERS/Toby Melville
School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS
School pupils protest as they join a world-wide school strike aiming for action on climate change in Warsaw, Poland, May 24. Agencja Gazeta/Jedrzej Nowiocki/via REUTERS
A girl holds a banner as youth demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, on Heldenplatz in Vienna, Austria May 24. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A participant holds a banner as youth demonstrate calling for action on climate change during the "Fridays for Future" school strike, on Heldenplatz in Vienna, Austria May 24. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Teenagers take part in the demonstration Global Strike for Future in Stockholm, Sweden May 24. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS
Participants hold banners and placards during a demonstration against climate change called by youth in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 24. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Participants hold banners and placards during a demonstration against climate change called by youth in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 24. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
Tornadoes touch down in Missouri
Tornadoes raked across southwest Missouri in the middle of the night, devastating the state capital of Jefferson City.
Suitcase bomb in Lyon
French police are hunting a suspected suitcase bomber after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.
Theresa May's tumultuous tenure
Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down...
MORE IN PICTURES
Tornadoes touch down in Missouri
Tornadoes raked across southwest Missouri in the middle of the night, devastating the state capital of Jefferson City.
Suitcase bomb in Lyon
French police are hunting a suspected suitcase bomber after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala
Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to raise money for AIDS research.
Theresa May's tumultuous tenure
Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her central pledge - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.
Key moments from Theresa May's three years as prime minister
Highlights from Theresa May's tumultuous time in office as she bows out after nearly three years as prime minister, defeated by her inability to deliver Brexit.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Modi wins historic election victory
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to unite the country after a big election win, with his party on course to increase its majority on a mandate of business-friendly policies and a tough stand on national security.
North Korea's eclectic architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.