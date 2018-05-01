World of Warcraft comes to life
Vojtech Ruzicka, dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft", stands in a forest near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, April 28, 2018. The web developer ditched his laptop and urban Prague lifestyle and decamped to...more
Vojtech Ruzicka gets his beard sprayed with a color as he prepares. The 26-year-old was one of around 150 people who took part in a two-day live action battle between orcs, elves, knights and other fantasy characters from the online role-playing game...more
Vojtech Ruzicka dressed as a character from "World of Warcraft" stands in a field. Ruzicka designed and made his own fur lined flowing gowns, decorated with skulls. To complete his costume, he painted his face blue and dyed his beard a glowing orange...more
People dressed as WoW characters walk across a field. The event, which concluded on Sunday at Kamyk nad Vltavou, 70km (40 miles) south of Prague, has been going for 16 years. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People fight during a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman dressed as a WoW character walks through a forest. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People dressed as WoW characters fight during a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People dressed as WoW characters lie on the ground during a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man dressed as a WoW character stands in a field. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People dressed as WoW characters shout before a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People dressed as WoW characters walk across a field. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman prepares for a battle inside a tent. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman prepares for a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Vojtech Ruzicka (C) and Zuzana Vondrakova (L) stand in a field before a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Zuzana Vondrakova stands in a forest. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People walk across a field. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People dressed as WoW characters stand in a forest. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man dressed as a WoW character walks through a forest. REUTERS/David W Cerny
