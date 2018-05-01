Edition:
World of Warcraft comes to life

Vojtech Ruzicka, dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft", stands in a forest near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, April 28, 2018. The web developer ditched his laptop and urban Prague lifestyle and decamped to the forest dressed as a blue-faced shaman for a "World of Warcraft" reenactment game. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Vojtech Ruzicka gets his beard sprayed with a color as he prepares. The 26-year-old was one of around 150 people who took part in a two-day live action battle between orcs, elves, knights and other fantasy characters from the online role-playing game that has become a cultural phenomenon since launching in 2004. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Vojtech Ruzicka dressed as a character from "World of Warcraft" stands in a field. Ruzicka designed and made his own fur lined flowing gowns, decorated with skulls. To complete his costume, he painted his face blue and dyed his beard a glowing orange before taking his place in the forest as the Azeroth fighters defended their planet against the Burning Legion. "I always forget the real world, it relaxes my mind,� he told Reuters. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People dressed as WoW characters walk across a field. The event, which concluded on Sunday at Kamyk nad Vltavou, 70km (40 miles) south of Prague, has been going for 16 years. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People fight during a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A woman dressed as a WoW character walks through a forest. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People dressed as WoW characters fight during a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People dressed as WoW characters lie on the ground during a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man dressed as a WoW character stands in a field. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People dressed as WoW characters shout before a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People dressed as WoW characters walk across a field. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A woman prepares for a battle inside a tent. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A woman prepares for a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Vojtech Ruzicka (C) and Zuzana Vondrakova (L) stand in a field before a battle. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Zuzana Vondrakova stands in a forest. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People walk across a field. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People dressed as WoW characters stand in a forest. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man dressed as a WoW character walks through a forest. REUTERS/David W Cerny

