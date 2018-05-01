World of Warcraft comes to life

Vojtech Ruzicka dressed as a character from "World of Warcraft" stands in a field. Ruzicka designed and made his own fur lined flowing gowns, decorated with skulls. To complete his costume, he painted his face blue and dyed his beard a glowing orange...more

Vojtech Ruzicka dressed as a character from "World of Warcraft" stands in a field. Ruzicka designed and made his own fur lined flowing gowns, decorated with skulls. To complete his costume, he painted his face blue and dyed his beard a glowing orange before taking his place in the forest as the Azeroth fighters defended their planet against the Burning Legion. "I always forget the real world, it relaxes my mind,� he told Reuters. REUTERS/David W Cerny

