World Press Photo award winners

Winning image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for General News Singles taken by Patrick Brown shows the bodies of Rohingya refugees laid out after the boat in which they were attempting to flee Myanmar capsized about eight kilometers off Inani Beach, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. Around 100 people were on the boat before it capsized, there were 17 survivors. Patrick Brown, Panos Pictures, for Unicef via REUTERS

