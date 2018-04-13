World Press Photo award winners
Winning image of World Press Photo of the Year 2018 contest and 1st Prize for Spot News Singles taken by Ronaldo Schemidt shows Jose Victor Salazar Balza catching fire amid violent clashes with riot police during a protest against President Nicolas...more
Second-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Singles taken by Ryan M. Kelly shows people being thrown into the air as a car plows into a group of protesters demonstrating against a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville,...more
Third-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Singles taken by Goran Tomasevic shows an Iraqi Special Forces soldier moments after shooting dead a suspected suicide bomber, during the offensive to retake Mosul, Iraq, March 3,...more
Winning series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Stories taken by David Becker shows police outside the concert grounds after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, October 1,...more
Second-placed series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Stories taken by Toby Melville shows a passerby comforting U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, injured in an attack on pedestrians at Westminster Bridge in London, March 22,...more
Third-placed series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Stories taken by Juan Barreto shows Victor Salazar catching fire after a motorcycle explodes, during a street protest in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. Juan Barreto,...more
Winning image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for General News Singles taken by Patrick Brown shows the bodies of Rohingya refugees laid out after the boat in which they were attempting to flee Myanmar capsized about eight kilometers off Inani...more
Second-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 for General News Singles taken by Richard Tsong-Taatarii shows John Thompson being embraced after speaking out at a memorial rally for his close friend Philando Castile, two days after police officer...more
Third-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for General News Singles taken by Md Masfiqur Akhtar Sohan shows a group of Rohingya at the Leda makeshift settlement, watching as houses burn just across the border in Myanmar, in Cox's Bazar,...more
Second-placed series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for General News Stories taken by Kevin Frayer shows Rohingya refugees carrying their belongings after fleeing Myanmar, as they walk on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River, Bangladesh,...more
