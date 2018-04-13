Edition:
World Press Photo award winners

Winning image of World Press Photo of the Year 2018 contest and 1st Prize for Spot News Singles taken by Ronaldo Schemidt shows Jose Victor Salazar Balza catching fire amid violent clashes with riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. Ronaldo Schemidt, Agence France-Presse via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Second-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Singles taken by Ryan M. Kelly shows people being thrown into the air as a car plows into a group of protesters demonstrating against a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017. Ryan M. Kelly, The Daily Progress via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Third-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Singles taken by Goran Tomasevic shows an Iraqi Special Forces soldier moments after shooting dead a suspected suicide bomber, during the offensive to retake Mosul, Iraq, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Winning series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Stories taken by David Becker shows police outside the concert grounds after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, October 1, 2017. David Becker, Getty Images via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Second-placed series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Stories taken by Toby Melville shows a passerby comforting U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, injured in an attack on pedestrians at Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. Melissa survived, but lost her husband, Kurt, in the attack. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Third-placed series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for Spot News Stories taken by Juan Barreto shows Victor Salazar catching fire after a motorcycle explodes, during a street protest in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. Juan Barreto, Agence France-Presse via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Winning image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for General News Singles taken by Patrick Brown shows the bodies of Rohingya refugees laid out after the boat in which they were attempting to flee Myanmar capsized about eight kilometers off Inani Beach, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. Around 100 people were on the boat before it capsized, there were 17 survivors. Patrick Brown, Panos Pictures, for Unicef via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Second-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 for General News Singles taken by Richard Tsong-Taatarii shows John Thompson being embraced after speaking out at a memorial rally for his close friend Philando Castile, two days after police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of all charges in the shooting of Castile, in St Anthony Village, Minnesota, June 18, 2017. Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Third-placed image of World Press Photo 2018 contest for General News Singles taken by Md Masfiqur Akhtar Sohan shows a group of Rohingya at the Leda makeshift settlement, watching as houses burn just across the border in Myanmar, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 9, 2017. Md Masfiqur Akhtar Sohan, NurPhoto Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Second-placed series of images of World Press Photo 2018 contest for General News Stories taken by Kevin Frayer shows Rohingya refugees carrying their belongings after fleeing Myanmar, as they walk on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. Kevin Frayer, Getty Images via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
