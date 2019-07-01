World Pride in New York
Participants kiss as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York, June 30, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Marchers dance as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People march down 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man takes part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A participant wears a "Mueller report" dress in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Marchers kiss as they walk down 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman smiles during the parade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People march down 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Transgender actors and Grand Marshalls Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and MJ Rodriguez take part in the parade. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People wave from a window as participants march past in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People march with balloons in the shape of number "50" as they participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Confetti falls as people watch the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lesbian activist Martha Shelly, one of the original marchers in New York's first Gay Liberation parade in 1970, gathers with others outside the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Activists march in the Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People kiss as they participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young girl cheers as she watches the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade from behind a barricade in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman takes a selfie photograph outside the Stonewall Inn bar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An attendee takes part in the Youth Pride event as part of World Pride. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man walks with New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers as they take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Activists march in the Queer Liberation March in Greenwich Village during the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants take part in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Parade in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
