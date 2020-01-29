Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 29, 2020 | 5:35pm EST

World races to contain coronavirus

Members of the Thai Airways crew disinfect the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28. The WHO said its Emergency Committee would reconvene behind closed doors on January 30 to decide whether the rapid spread of the new virus from China now constitutes a global emergency. "In the last few days the progress of the virus especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva, naming Germany, Vietnam and Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Members of the Thai Airways crew disinfect the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28. The WHO said its Emergency...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Members of the Thai Airways crew disinfect the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28. The WHO said its Emergency Committee would reconvene behind closed doors on January 30 to decide whether the rapid spread of the new virus from China now constitutes a global emergency. "In the last few days the progress of the virus especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva, naming Germany, Vietnam and Japan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 24
A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car for checking as he guards at the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. There have been 6,065 cases of the flu-like virus in 15 countries worldwide - all but around 70 in China - according to the latest WHO figures. All the deaths so far have been in China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car for checking as he guards at the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car for checking as he guards at the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. There have been 6,065 cases of the flu-like virus in 15 countries worldwide - all but around 70 in China - according to the latest WHO figures. All the deaths so far have been in China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 24
An aircraft chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is seen on the tarmac after arriving at a closed terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, January 28. Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced "grave concern" about person-to-person spread in three other countries. REUTERS/Kerry Tasker

An aircraft chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is seen on the tarmac after arriving at a closed terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
An aircraft chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is seen on the tarmac after arriving at a closed terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, January 28. Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced "grave concern" about person-to-person spread in three other countries. REUTERS/Kerry Tasker
Close
3 / 24
Flight crew members wear masks at Pearson airport arrivals, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of Canada's first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 26. The United States flew about 210 Americans out of Wuhan, to be screened several times on arrival in California. France said a first flight of French nationals would leave on January 29 and Britain said it would put 200 citizens on a charter plane on January 30. Canada was also organizing evacuations. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Flight crew members wear masks at Pearson airport arrivals, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of Canada's first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 26. The United States flew about...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Flight crew members wear masks at Pearson airport arrivals, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of Canada's first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 26. The United States flew about 210 Americans out of Wuhan, to be screened several times on arrival in California. France said a first flight of French nationals would leave on January 29 and Britain said it would put 200 citizens on a charter plane on January 30. Canada was also organizing evacuations. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
4 / 24
A traveller wears a mask as she arrives at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A traveller wears a mask as she arrives at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29. REUTERS/Christopher...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A traveller wears a mask as she arrives at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
5 / 24
A girl wearing a mask plays with a scooter outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 29. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A girl wearing a mask plays with a scooter outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 29. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A girl wearing a mask plays with a scooter outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 29. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
6 / 24
A sign announces that masks are sold out at a pharmacy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 29. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A sign announces that masks are sold out at a pharmacy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 29. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A sign announces that masks are sold out at a pharmacy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 29. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
7 / 24
A staff sits behind the counter with a notice reading "face masks sold out for today, up to 10 masks limit per purchase from tomorrow 8.30 a.m.", at a pharmacy store, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Shanghai, China January 29. REUTERS/Cheng Leng

A staff sits behind the counter with a notice reading "face masks sold out for today, up to 10 masks limit per purchase from tomorrow 8.30 a.m.", at a pharmacy store, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Shanghai, China...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A staff sits behind the counter with a notice reading "face masks sold out for today, up to 10 masks limit per purchase from tomorrow 8.30 a.m.", at a pharmacy store, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Shanghai, China January 29. REUTERS/Cheng Leng
Close
8 / 24
A person wearing a face mask holds a cat on Swanston Street after cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, January 29. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person wearing a face mask holds a cat on Swanston Street after cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, January 29. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A person wearing a face mask holds a cat on Swanston Street after cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, January 29. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 24
Children wearing facial masks, as a precaution after Nepal confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, attend a lecture at Matribhumi School in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal January 29. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Children wearing facial masks, as a precaution after Nepal confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, attend a lecture at Matribhumi School in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal January 29. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Children wearing facial masks, as a precaution after Nepal confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, attend a lecture at Matribhumi School in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal January 29. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
10 / 24
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 24
Tourists wear masks to prevent contracting coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea January 29. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Tourists wear masks to prevent contracting coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea January 29. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Tourists wear masks to prevent contracting coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea January 29. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
12 / 24
A server attends to customers at a restaurant in the Chinatown district of downtown Toronto, Ontario, after so far, three patients with novel coronavirus were reported in Canada January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A server attends to customers at a restaurant in the Chinatown district of downtown Toronto, Ontario, after so far, three patients with novel coronavirus were reported in Canada January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A server attends to customers at a restaurant in the Chinatown district of downtown Toronto, Ontario, after so far, three patients with novel coronavirus were reported in Canada January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
13 / 24
Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Close
14 / 24
Workers spray the underground parking of an office building with disinfectant in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Workers spray the underground parking of an office building with disinfectant in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Workers spray the underground parking of an office building with disinfectant in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 24
Passengers leave LAX after arriving from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, January 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Passengers leave LAX after arriving from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, January 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Passengers leave LAX after arriving from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, January 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Close
16 / 24
Medical staff wear protective gear at a new section specialized in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman, Jordan January 28. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Medical staff wear protective gear at a new section specialized in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman, Jordan January 28. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Medical staff wear protective gear at a new section specialized in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman, Jordan January 28. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 24
A traveller wears a mask as he pushes a cart with luggage at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A traveller wears a mask as he pushes a cart with luggage at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A traveller wears a mask as he pushes a cart with luggage at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
18 / 24
A passenger from China, wearing a mask to prevent a new coronavirus, gets fever check upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January 29. Yonhap via REUTERS

A passenger from China, wearing a mask to prevent a new coronavirus, gets fever check upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January 29. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A passenger from China, wearing a mask to prevent a new coronavirus, gets fever check upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January 29. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
Members of the Thai Airways crew prepare themselves before disinfecting the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Members of the Thai Airways crew prepare themselves before disinfecting the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Members of the Thai Airways crew prepare themselves before disinfecting the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 24
A customer walks past empty shelves at a supermarket following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, January 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A customer walks past empty shelves at a supermarket following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, January 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A customer walks past empty shelves at a supermarket following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, January 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
21 / 24
People ware masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand January 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People ware masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand January 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
People ware masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand January 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
22 / 24
Passengers wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January 29. Yonhap via REUTERS

Passengers wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January 29. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Passengers wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January 29. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
A security officer carries masks as he walks at a new section specialized in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman, Jordan January 28. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A security officer carries masks as he walks at a new section specialized in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman, Jordan January 28. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A security officer carries masks as he walks at a new section specialized in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman, Jordan January 28. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa

Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa

Next Slideshows

Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa

Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa

A crowded field of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates criss-crosses Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.

4:45pm EST
Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict...

2:35pm EST
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

11:45am EST
Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

10:50am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa

Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa

A crowded field of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates criss-crosses Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements.

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

Trump supporters tailgate at Jersey Shore rally

Trump supporters tailgate at Jersey Shore rally

New Jersey supporters of President Trump welcomed his first campaign rally in the state the same way they celebrate heroes from the New York Jets football team to native son Bruce Springsteen - with a tailgate party.

Postcards from Iowa

Postcards from Iowa

Scenes from Iowa ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic primaries.

Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age is just a number

Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age is just a number

Russian pensioners Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev enjoy proving that age is just a number as they charm elderly audiences in Moscow with their sparkling costumes and dance moves, despite being well into their eighties.

Mourning Kobe Bryant

Mourning Kobe Bryant

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast