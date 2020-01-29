World races to contain coronavirus
Members of the Thai Airways crew disinfect the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28. The WHO said its Emergency...more
A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car for checking as he guards at the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village,...more
An aircraft chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is seen on the tarmac after arriving at a closed terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage...more
Flight crew members wear masks at Pearson airport arrivals, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of Canada's first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 26. The United States flew about...more
A traveller wears a mask as she arrives at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29. REUTERS/Christopher...more
A girl wearing a mask plays with a scooter outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 29. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A sign announces that masks are sold out at a pharmacy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 29. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A staff sits behind the counter with a notice reading "face masks sold out for today, up to 10 masks limit per purchase from tomorrow 8.30 a.m.", at a pharmacy store, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Shanghai, China...more
A person wearing a face mask holds a cat on Swanston Street after cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, January 29. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Children wearing facial masks, as a precaution after Nepal confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, attend a lecture at Matribhumi School in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal January 29. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tourists wear masks to prevent contracting coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea January 29. REUTERS/Heo Ran
A server attends to customers at a restaurant in the Chinatown district of downtown Toronto, Ontario, after so far, three patients with novel coronavirus were reported in Canada January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Workers spray the underground parking of an office building with disinfectant in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passengers leave LAX after arriving from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, January 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Medical staff wear protective gear at a new section specialized in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman, Jordan January 28. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A traveller wears a mask as he pushes a cart with luggage at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 29....more
A passenger from China, wearing a mask to prevent a new coronavirus, gets fever check upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January 29. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the Thai Airways crew prepare themselves before disinfecting the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January...more
A customer walks past empty shelves at a supermarket following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, January 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People ware masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand January 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Passengers wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January 29. Yonhap via REUTERS
A security officer carries masks as he walks at a new section specialized in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman, Jordan January 28. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
