World races to contain coronavirus

A woman wearing a mask reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Guests look through a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, which is on lockdown after cases of coronavirus have been detected there in Adeje, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Members of the medical team check the temperature of Iraqi men at the entrance checkpoint of South Mosul, Iraq, February 26. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

A member of the civil defense team sprays disinfectant to sanitize houses near the home of people with detected coronavirus, in Kirkuk, Iraq, February 26. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

People wear protective face masks as they play cards in a coffee shop in Salmiya, Kuwait, February 26. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

A medical worker in protective suit inspects a CT scan image at a ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China, February 24. China Daily via REUTERS

People wearing protective face masks are seen next to the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo, February 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People wearing face masks scan a QR code to submit their personal information while security volunteers check their temperatures at an entrance of a grocery market in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, February 24. REUTERS/Stringer

An empty restaurant is seen in the Naviglio area of Milan, as the country is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, Italy, February 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, as they walk in the street in Tehran, Iran, February 25. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Health authorities take part in a drill to prepare for the potential arrival of passengers infected with the coronavirus, at Sofia airport, Bulgaria, February 25. REUTERS/Dimitar Kyosemarliev

A woman in a face mask uses her phone in Porta Venezia subway in Milan, as the country is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, Italy, February 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Passengers wearing masks ride on a bus in Seoul, South Korea, February 26. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Pioltello, near Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A Filipino Catholic wearing a protective mask receives ash on top of his head as the church observes a 'contactless' Ash Wednesday amid the coronavirus scare, at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 26. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A resident pulls back a rope tying groceries delivered by community workers as the residential compound is under sealed management, in Yichang, Hubei province, China, February 22. China Daily via REUTERS

People wear protective masks as they take wedding photos at Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong, February 24. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Iraqi children wear protective masks as they walk near a religious school where the first coronavirus case was detected, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, February 24. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Volunteers in protective suits are disinfected in a line in Wuhan, in Hubei province, China, February 22. China Daily via REUTERS

Employees wearing face masks work on a car seat assembly line at Yanfeng Adient factory in Shanghai, China, February 24. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wear face masks as they walk in a street in Beijing, China, February 25. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man wearing a face mask drives past members of the Guardia di Finanza, in Casalpusterlengo, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, Milan, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a residential compound in Wuhan, in Hubei province, China, February 22. China Daily via REUTERS

Brazil's Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo hugs a Brazilian child who was repatriated from China's coronavirus-struck Wuhan, after the quarantine period ended, at Brazil's Air Force base of Anapolis, February 23. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 23. REUTERS/Stringer

A ground staff member of Vietnam Airlines and passengers wearing protective masks wait for boarding at the Danang airport in Danang city, Vietnam, February 23. REUTERS/Kham

Carabinieri officers patrol outside the town of Castiglione D'Adda, which has been closed by the Italian government due to a coronavirus outbreak, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

An empy street is seen in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture taken by 35-year-old schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo in San Fiorano, Italy, February 22. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Experts from China and the World Health Organization joint team visit the Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 23. China Daily via REUTERS

