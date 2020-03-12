World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
Medical employees wearing protective suits carry capsule with a woman as a measure against the coronavirus contagion from a dormitory in Minsk, Belarus, March 12. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A worker sanitises St. Mark's square as a measure to fight against the coronavirus contagion in Venice, Italy, March 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
National Guard troops set up food donations in New Rochelle, the epicenter of New York's coronavirus outbreak March 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Medical staff attend to a suspected coronavirus patient at Suradadi Hospital after Indonesia confirmed new cases of the disease, in Tegal, Central Java, Indonesia, March 11. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/ via REUTERS
Customers shop inside a wholesale store after El Salvador announced school closures for the next three weeks and banned mass gatherings, in San Salvador, March 11. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey, March 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Commuters waiting for an U-Bahn underground train at Alexanderplatz station as Berlin announced measures to cancel events with over 1,000 people, March 11. Picture taken with thermal imaging. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People wearing protective face masks arrive at a supermarket on the second day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of Italy, in Pioltello, near Milan, March 11. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in...more
Medical staff use thermometers during checks for coronavirus at the border crossing with Italy in Vrtojba, Slovenia, March 11. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
A medical worker pulls a stretcher from an ambulance to an isolation room for patients affected by coronavirus at Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, March 11. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A health care worker tests people at a drive-thru testing station for people who suspect they may have coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado, March 11. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Closed bars and restaurants are pictured near Rome's Piazza Navona on the third day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy, March 12. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Members of a Servpro cleanup crew wearing hazardous material suits prepare to enter Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in Kirkland,...more
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, March 11. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Nurses await to admit expatriates in a makeshift coronavirus testing center at the Mishref Fair Grounds in Kuwait city, Kuwait, March 12. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Medical staff attend to a baby with coronavirus at the Wuhan Children's Hospital, in Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China, March 6. China Daily via REUTERS
A medical official takes the body temperature of passengers, who arrived on a flight from New York City, as a preventive measure at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, March 10. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Health workers transport a patient infected with coronavirus at a hospital in Timisoara, western Romania, March 6. Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu via REUTERS
Passengers from the cruise ship Grand Princess walk on the tarmac at Oakland International Airport after 21 people on board tested positive for coronavirus, in Oakland, California, March 10. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Russian officials and medical staff check passengers as a preventive measure at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, March 7. REUTERS/Stringer
Nurse Becky Barton walks out of a tent with a test kit at a drive-tru testing site, currently by appointment for employees at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle, Washington, March 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Medical personnel in protective suits distribute meals at a sports stadium which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat patients of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 2....more
A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at a 'drive-thru' testing center for the coronavirus disease in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Workers with protective face masks on ride smart self-balancing scooters as they control a robotic sprayer spraying disinfectant at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 3. China Daily via REUTERS
A woman wearing a mask reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of the medical team check the temperature of Iraqi men at the entrance checkpoint of South Mosul, Iraq, February 26. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
A medical worker in protective suit inspects a CT scan image at a ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China, February 24. China Daily via REUTERS
Guests look through a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, which is on lockdown after cases of coronavirus have been detected there in Adeje, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
People wearing face masks scan a QR code to submit their personal information while security volunteers check their temperatures at an entrance of a grocery market in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, February 24. REUTERS/Stringer
Medics transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
A resident pulls back a rope tying groceries delivered by community workers as the residential compound is under sealed management, in Yichang, Hubei province, China, February 22. China Daily via REUTERS
Volunteers in protective suits are disinfected in a line in Wuhan, in Hubei province, China, February 22. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 23. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow...
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120...
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 118 countries around the world.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of concerts,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
Olympic flame lit before limited crowd
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia in a scaled-down ceremony overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120 residents have tested positive for the virus and 64 of its 180 staff are at home sick with virus symptoms.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 118 countries around the world.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.
Last night of the NBA
The NBA said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Inside the exclusion zone, nine years after Fukushima disaster
Scenes from the area surrounding the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following an earthquake and tsunami, leaking radiation across the region.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary
Japan marked the somber nine-year anniversary of devastating natural disasters and a nuclear accident as official commemorations and vigils were canceled because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.