World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
Paramedics carry a patient in a stretcher on to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the coronavirus, at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, March 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A cyclist crosses an empty square in central Maastricht after Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs were told to close down as the Netherlands imposed tight restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, March 16. REUTERS/Francois...more
Medical workers carry a patient who is suspected of having coronavirus in a hospital in Pristina, Kosovo, March 16. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
A family wears protective face masks as they line up at counters in a super market in Bangkok, Thailand, March 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A medical worker checks the temperature of a car driver after their arrival at a ferry port in the Sicilian city of Messina, after Sicily requested that transport to the island would be blocked from mainland Italy as part of measures to contain...more
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Culver City, California, March 15. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People wait in line after the government limited the number of customers in supermarkets to 50 at a time in Podgorica, Montenegro, March 16. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
People maintain social distancing as they line up to get on a train on the first work day in the country's capital since its lockdown to contain coronavirus, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Red Cross workers fills a bottle with a sanitizing hand gel beside students waiting to go home after the government ordered all educational establishments to close, at the entrance of Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, Senegal, March 16. ...more
A worker in a protective suit disinfects the St. Antuan Catholic church in Istanbul, Turkey, March 16. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past empty shelves at a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 16. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
French SMUR rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient at Strasbourg University hospital, March 16. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An emergency worker checks a driver at the Poland-Lithuania border in Budzisko, Poland, March 15. Agnieszka Sadowska/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Volunteers from Indonesia's Red Cross prepare to spray disinfectant at a school closed in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 16. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A department store with nearly empty shelves in Washington, D.C., March 15. REUTERS/Gavino Garay
Junior high students wearing face masks attend a class on their first day of returning to school following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, March 16. cnsphoto via REUTERS
An employee from a disinfection service company sanitizes inside a shack at a shanty area in Seoul, South Korea, March 16. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy, March 15. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
People listen to music as a neighbor plays the guitar and sings from a balcony to raise morale on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy in Milan, March 15. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A police officer checks a jeepney passenger's body temperature at a checkpoint in the outskirts of Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 15. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
South Korean soldiers in protective gear make their way while they disinfect buildings downtown in Daegu, South Korea, March 15. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Judie Shape, 81, who has tested positive for coronavirus, visits with her extended family through her window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United...more
Members of the Colorado Air National Guard test people who suspect they are infected with coronavirus disease at a drive-thru testing station, in Denver, Colorado, March 14. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Hundreds of shoppers line up for blocks waiting to purchase supplies at a Costco in Garden Grove, California, March 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective mask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, Britain, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A worker sanitizes the streets in a virtually deserted Venice as the Italian government continues restrictive movement measures, March 14. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man wears a mask as he walks past a poster in central London, March 14. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A group, in wedding attire, attends a photo session as workers sanitize the street in Saifi village, Beirut, Lebanon, March 13. @yumnafawaz via REUTERS
MORE IN PICTURES
