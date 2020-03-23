Edition:
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

A man sits at New Delhi's border barricade during a lockdown by authorities to limit the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A patient affected by coronavirus arrives at the CHC Montlegia hospita in Liege, Belgium, March 23. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Relatives react next to a coffin of a person who died of coronavirus at the crematorium of La Almudena cemetery in Madrid, Spain, March 23. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A health worker vaccinates a woman against the flu, as advised by health officials to facilitate diagnosis for coronavirus, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 23. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A general view of the 110 freeway and downtown Los Angeles the day after California issued a stay-at-home order, March 20. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Zac looks through the window at Vera Barnett after delivering a carvary on Mother's Day in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, March 22. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, March 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A French rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before being loaded into a helicopter, March 23. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Workers assemble a temporary field hospital at the Pacaembu Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 23. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil, March 21. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Volunteers deliver food to nurses and staff outside St George's Hospital in London, Britain, March 23. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Children look out the window of a home onto a deserted street inside an area under lockdown due to coronavirus cases in New Rochelle, New York, March 20. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Medical staff arrive with a patient affected by coronavirus at CHC Montlegia hospital in Liege, Belgium, March 23. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A worshiper sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during Sunday mass, as prayers were suspended over concerns of the spread of coronavirus, in Dakar, Senegal, March 22. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Journalists practice social distancing outside a meeting to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation in Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova, wearing a protective face mask, walks to pose for a group photo with newly appointed members of the Slovak government during the cabinet's inauguration at Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 21. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

A man walks across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan, March 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A nurse stands next to a patient affected by coronavirus as he arrives at the CHC Montlegia hospital in Liege, Belgium, March 23. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Workers sew protective clothes and masks at TNG garment company's production facility for domestic and international markets in Thai Nguyen province, Vietnam, March 23. REUTERS/Kham

People wear protective masks as they stand in line at a bank in Misrata, Libya, March 22. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili

People wearing protective face masks sit on social distancing benches at a bus station in Thailand, March 22. REUTERS/Challinee Thirasupa

DJ and event producer Nash Petrovic live streams a DJ set from his roof in Brooklyn, New York, March 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Images of victims of coronavirus are seen on their coffins inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, one of Italy's cities worst-hit by coronavirus, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Danny Wertheimer plays guitar and sings to his neighbors from his balcony in Oakland, California, March 21. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

