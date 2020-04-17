Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2020 | 12:24pm EDT

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

A medical workers stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

A medical workers stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A medical workers stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
Close
1 / 25
New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson    

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson    
Close
2 / 25
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. REUTERS/Yves Herman    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. REUTERS/Yves Herman    
Close
3 / 25
A team consisting of en inspection round at the slum of Lidice interview a resident during the nationwide quarantine in Caracas, Venezuela, April 9. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A team consisting of en inspection round at the slum of Lidice interview a resident during the nationwide quarantine in Caracas, Venezuela, April 9. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A team consisting of en inspection round at the slum of Lidice interview a resident during the nationwide quarantine in Caracas, Venezuela, April 9. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
4 / 25
Patients diagnosed with coronavirus lie in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Patients diagnosed with coronavirus lie in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Patients diagnosed with coronavirus lie in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
5 / 25
A municipal worker in protective gear prepares to cremate the body a woman who died due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, April 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A municipal worker in protective gear prepares to cremate the body a woman who died due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, April 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A municipal worker in protective gear prepares to cremate the body a woman who died due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, April 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 25
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter 'Christoph Giessen', reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber 'IsoArk', for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter 'Christoph Giessen', reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber 'IsoArk', for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter 'Christoph Giessen', reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber 'IsoArk', for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 25
People are seen inside a temporary quarantine center in Kolkata, India, April 15. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp; &nbsp;

People are seen inside a temporary quarantine center in Kolkata, India, April 15. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
People are seen inside a temporary quarantine center in Kolkata, India, April 15. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri    
Close
8 / 25
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are covered with vapor after taking care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp;

Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are covered with vapor after taking care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14. REUTERS/Umit Bektas  

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are covered with vapor after taking care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14. REUTERS/Umit Bektas  
Close
9 / 25
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 25
People carry a coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 16. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

People carry a coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 16. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
People carry a coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 16. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Close
11 / 25
Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino    
Close
12 / 25
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance has been blocked at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, &nbsp;China, April 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang &nbsp;

Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance has been blocked at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing,  China, April 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang  

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance has been blocked at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing,  China, April 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang  
Close
13 / 25
Pastor Matt Johnson (R) prays over an emotionally distraught woman while distributing food to those in need at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia, April 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Pastor Matt Johnson (R) prays over an emotionally distraught woman while distributing food to those in need at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia, April 17.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Pastor Matt Johnson (R) prays over an emotionally distraught woman while distributing food to those in need at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia, April 17.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
14 / 25
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp; &nbsp;

Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    
Close
15 / 25
A medical worker moves a patient from an ambulance into Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A medical worker moves a patient from an ambulance into Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A medical worker moves a patient from an ambulance into Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
16 / 25
Migrant workers perform social distancing as they line up for temperature checks at a dormitory in Singapore, April 15. Ministry of Manpower, Singapore via REUTERS

Migrant workers perform social distancing as they line up for temperature checks at a dormitory in Singapore, April 15. Ministry of Manpower, Singapore via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Migrant workers perform social distancing as they line up for temperature checks at a dormitory in Singapore, April 15. Ministry of Manpower, Singapore via REUTERS
Close
17 / 25
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from coronavirus at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo &nbsp; &nbsp;

A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from coronavirus at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from coronavirus at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo    
Close
18 / 25
Emergency vehicles respond to a call near the White House in Washington, April 16. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Emergency vehicles respond to a call near the White House in Washington, April 16. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Emergency vehicles respond to a call near the White House in Washington, April 16. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
19 / 25
Civil Protection members take part in a demonstration of sanitization in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Civil Protection members take part in a demonstration of sanitization in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Civil Protection members take part in a demonstration of sanitization in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
20 / 25
Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, puts food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana, April 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, puts food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana, April 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, puts food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana, April 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  
Close
21 / 25
Medical workers take care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 6. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Medical workers take care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 6. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Medical workers take care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 6. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis    
Close
22 / 25
A man rests on a bench in a tent in the parking lot of the Dos de Mayo national hospital, where patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are being treated, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A man rests on a bench in a tent in the parking lot of the Dos de Mayo national hospital, where patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are being treated, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A man rests on a bench in a tent in the parking lot of the Dos de Mayo national hospital, where patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are being treated, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
23 / 25
A patient diagnosed with coronavirus lies in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A patient diagnosed with coronavirus lies in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A patient diagnosed with coronavirus lies in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
24 / 25
People wears a face mask to protect themselves from coronavirus in front of a hotel celebrating zero confirmed cases in Taipei, Taiwan,&nbsp;April 16. REUTERS/Ann Wang

People wears a face mask to protect themselves from coronavirus in front of a hotel celebrating zero confirmed cases in Taipei, Taiwan, April 16. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
People wears a face mask to protect themselves from coronavirus in front of a hotel celebrating zero confirmed cases in Taipei, Taiwan, April 16. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Next Slideshows

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

10:43am EDT
Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

The normally bustling Las Strip Strip sits empty of visitors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

9:29am EDT
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York fell to their lowest levels in more than a week.

9:18am EDT
Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers.

8:23am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

While the city of Wuhan has reopened shopping malls and allowed companies to resume work, residential committees have been ordered to keep a careful watch on households to help prevent the complete resumption of free movement.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

The normally bustling Las Strip Strip sits empty of visitors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York fell to their lowest levels in more than a week.

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers.

The world's displaced brace for coronavirus

The world's displaced brace for coronavirus

Asylum seekers, refugees and migrants around the world prepare for the pandemic with limited access to healthcare, sanitation and ability to social distance.

Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Seattle frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff pose for portraits and share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast