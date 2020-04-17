World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
A medical workers stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A team consisting of en inspection round at the slum of Lidice interview a resident during the nationwide quarantine in Caracas, Venezuela, April 9. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Patients diagnosed with coronavirus lie in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A municipal worker in protective gear prepares to cremate the body a woman who died due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, April 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter 'Christoph Giessen', reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber 'IsoArk', for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a...more
People are seen inside a temporary quarantine center in Kolkata, India, April 15. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are covered with vapor after taking care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People carry a coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 16. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance has been blocked at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, China, April 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Pastor Matt Johnson (R) prays over an emotionally distraught woman while distributing food to those in need at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia, April 17. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A medical worker moves a patient from an ambulance into Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Migrant workers perform social distancing as they line up for temperature checks at a dormitory in Singapore, April 15. Ministry of Manpower, Singapore via REUTERS
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from coronavirus at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals...more
Emergency vehicles respond to a call near the White House in Washington, April 16. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Civil Protection members take part in a demonstration of sanitization in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, puts food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana, April 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Medical workers take care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 6. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A man rests on a bench in a tent in the parking lot of the Dos de Mayo national hospital, where patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are being treated, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A patient diagnosed with coronavirus lies in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
People wears a face mask to protect themselves from coronavirus in front of a hotel celebrating zero confirmed cases in Taipei, Taiwan, April 16. REUTERS/Ann Wang
