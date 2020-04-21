World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease at her home in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, April 16. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid...more
Civil Protection members take part in a demonstration of sanitization in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An elderly man looks up at the sky as an Emergency Medical Technician wheels him back into the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in Brooklyn, New York, April 17. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a nationwide lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa April 21. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A medical worker stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts, April 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in Brooklyn, New York, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Health workers wearing protective gear are pictured during a door-to-door verification of people to find out if they have developed any coronavirus disease symptoms, in a residential area in Kolkata, India, April 21. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Patients diagnosed with coronavirus lie in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A taxi driver wears a face mask at the Nima market, as Ghana lifts partial lockdown in Accra, Ghana April 20. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter 'Christoph Giessen', reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber 'IsoArk', for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a...more
People carry a coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 16. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance has been blocked at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, China, April 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Pastor Matt Johnson (R) prays over an emotionally distraught woman while distributing food to those in need at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia, April 17. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A medical worker moves a patient from an ambulance into Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A patient diagnosed with coronavirus lies in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A municipal worker in protective gear prepares to cremate the body a woman who died due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, April 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave
UK set to become one of European states worst-hit by coronavirus
The true extent of Britain's COVID-19 death toll was more than 40% higher than the government's daily figures indicated as of April 10, according to data that...
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 35 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb.
Our natural world on Earth Day
Spectacular views of the environment to celebrate Earth Day.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York continues a downward trend on a path toward stabilizing its battered healthcare system.
Love in the time of coronavirus
Couples find romance amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.