Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 21, 2020 | 3:15pm EDT

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 19
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease at her home in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, April 16. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease at her home in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, April 16. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease at her home in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, April 16. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
2 / 19
Civil Protection members take part in a demonstration of sanitization in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Civil Protection members take part in a demonstration of sanitization in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Civil Protection members take part in a demonstration of sanitization in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
3 / 19
An elderly man looks up at the sky as an Emergency Medical Technician wheels him back into the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in Brooklyn, New York, April 17. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An elderly man looks up at the sky as an Emergency Medical Technician wheels him back into the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in Brooklyn, New York, April 17. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
An elderly man looks up at the sky as an Emergency Medical Technician wheels him back into the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in Brooklyn, New York, April 17. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 19
Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a nationwide lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa April 21. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a nationwide lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa April 21. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a nationwide lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa April 21. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
5 / 19
A medical worker stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A medical worker stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A medical worker stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
6 / 19
A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts, April 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts, April 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts, April 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 19
New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in Brooklyn, New York, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in Brooklyn, New York, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in Brooklyn, New York, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 19
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 19
Health workers wearing protective gear are pictured during a door-to-door verification of people to find out if they have developed any coronavirus disease symptoms, in a residential area in Kolkata, India, April 21. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Health workers wearing protective gear are pictured during a door-to-door verification of people to find out if they have developed any coronavirus disease symptoms, in a residential area in Kolkata, India, April 21. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Health workers wearing protective gear are pictured during a door-to-door verification of people to find out if they have developed any coronavirus disease symptoms, in a residential area in Kolkata, India, April 21. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 19
Patients diagnosed with coronavirus lie in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Patients diagnosed with coronavirus lie in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Patients diagnosed with coronavirus lie in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
11 / 19
A taxi driver wears a face mask at the Nima market, as Ghana lifts partial lockdown in Accra, Ghana April 20. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

A taxi driver wears a face mask at the Nima market, as Ghana lifts partial lockdown in Accra, Ghana April 20. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A taxi driver wears a face mask at the Nima market, as Ghana lifts partial lockdown in Accra, Ghana April 20. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Close
12 / 19
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter 'Christoph Giessen', reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber 'IsoArk', for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter 'Christoph Giessen', reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber 'IsoArk', for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter 'Christoph Giessen', reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber 'IsoArk', for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 19
People carry a coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 16. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

People carry a coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 16. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
People carry a coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 16. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Close
14 / 19
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance has been blocked at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, China, April 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance has been blocked at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, China, April 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance has been blocked at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, China, April 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
15 / 19
Pastor Matt Johnson (R) prays over an emotionally distraught woman while distributing food to those in need at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia, April 17. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Pastor Matt Johnson (R) prays over an emotionally distraught woman while distributing food to those in need at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia, April 17. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Pastor Matt Johnson (R) prays over an emotionally distraught woman while distributing food to those in need at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia, April 17. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
16 / 19
A medical worker moves a patient from an ambulance into Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A medical worker moves a patient from an ambulance into Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A medical worker moves a patient from an ambulance into Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
17 / 19
A patient diagnosed with coronavirus lies in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A patient diagnosed with coronavirus lies in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A patient diagnosed with coronavirus lies in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
18 / 19
A municipal worker in protective gear prepares to cremate the body a woman who died due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, April 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A municipal worker in protective gear prepares to cremate the body a woman who died due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, April 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A municipal worker in protective gear prepares to cremate the body a woman who died due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, April 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
UK set to become one of European states worst-hit by coronavirus

UK set to become one of European states worst-hit by...

Next Slideshows

UK set to become one of European states worst-hit by coronavirus

UK set to become one of European states worst-hit by coronavirus

The true extent of Britain's COVID-19 death toll was more than 40% higher than the government's daily figures indicated as of April 10, according to data that...

2:53pm EDT
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

1:55pm EDT
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

1:45pm EDT
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

At least 35 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb.

Apr 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

UK set to become one of European states worst-hit by coronavirus

UK set to become one of European states worst-hit by coronavirus

The true extent of Britain's COVID-19 death toll was more than 40% higher than the government's daily figures indicated as of April 10, according to data that put the country on track to become among the worst-hit in Europe.

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

At least 35 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb.

Our natural world on Earth Day

Our natural world on Earth Day

Spectacular views of the environment to celebrate Earth Day.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York continues a downward trend on a path toward stabilizing its battered healthcare system.

Love in the time of coronavirus

Love in the time of coronavirus

Couples find romance amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast