World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
A patient practices re-education exercises with physiotherapist Celine Pytlak at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 29, 2020....more
Medical workers from a hospital collect swabs from high school teachers for nucleic acid tests at a school in Yichang, Hubei province, China April 27. China Daily via REUTERS
Boston EMS medics work to resuscitate a patient on the way to the ambulance amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Boston, Massachusetts, April 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gang members sit inside a cell at Izalco jail during a 24-hour lockdown ordered by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele after a high number of homicides, during the quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Izalco, El Salvador...more
A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus disease, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Surrounded by police, a man exits a closed beach with his arms raised during the coronavirus disease pandemic in Galveston, Texas, April 26. Police gave chase after the man repeatedly walked onto nearby Seawall Boulevard, disrupting vehicle traffic,...more
Michael Neel, funeral director of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus disease in a nursing home, in Denver,...more
A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease at her home in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, April 16. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid...more
Civil Protection members take part in a demonstration of sanitization in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An elderly man looks up at the sky as an Emergency Medical Technician wheels him back into the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in Brooklyn, New York, April 17. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police fire shotguns and teargas as they attempt to disperse Khayelitsha township residents trying to erect shacks on open ground during a nationwide lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa April 21. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A medical worker stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts, April 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New York City Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technicians lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in Brooklyn, New York, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium, April 14. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Health workers wearing protective gear are pictured during a door-to-door verification of people to find out if they have developed any coronavirus disease symptoms, in a residential area in Kolkata, India, April 21. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Patients diagnosed with coronavirus lie in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A taxi driver wears a face mask at the Nima market, as Ghana lifts partial lockdown in Accra, Ghana April 20. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter 'Christoph Giessen', reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber 'IsoArk', for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a...more
People carry a coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 16. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Delivery workers pull ropes to pick up food from restaurants as the nearest entrance has been blocked at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, China, April 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Pastor Matt Johnson (R) prays over an emotionally distraught woman while distributing food to those in need at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia, April 17. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A medical worker moves a patient from an ambulance into Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A patient diagnosed with coronavirus lies in a ward at the Dos de Mayo national hospital, in Lima, Peru, April 16. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A municipal worker in protective gear prepares to cremate the body a woman who died due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, April 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A medical worker sits inside a mobile test van for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after she collected swabs from people to test, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Long lines at food banks across U.S.
Long lines form at food banks across America as the U.S. economy contracts at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed...
Italian restaurant owner and his family grapple with lockdown
Inside the Perrini family home in Cisternino, as they contend with Italy's strict lockdown measures, two young daughters studying at home and managing three...
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Military jets flyover NYC to thank frontline workers
The U.S. Air Force's elite flying squad, the Thunderbirds, and the Navy's Blue Angels, flew over New York to thank frontlines workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak
Couples around the world tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic.
LGBT community living in fear of attacks in Kenyan refugee camp
A group of around 300 gay, lesbian and transgender refugees in Kakuma refugee camp in northwestern Kenya say other refugees repeatedly attack them because of their sexual orientation. The group say police and the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, have failed to protect them.