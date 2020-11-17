World races to contain pandemic as cases surge
A temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace hockey arena, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia, November 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more
A woman possibly suffering with the coronavirus waves goodbye to her family before being transported to a hospital, inside an ambulance in Arcore, near Monza, Italy November 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Health workers and a relative carry the body of a man, who died due to COVID-19, from an ambulance to a crematorium in New Delhi, India, November 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A health worker takes a swab sample from a tourist coming from Mexico upon his arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, November 15. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tanna Ingraham, 43, a registered nurse, talks to a ventilated patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, November 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
El Paso County detention inmates move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of an Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a coronavirus testing center in Liverpool, Britain, November 11. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Dr. Joseph Varon checks on a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, November 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, November 11. Centro residenziale per anziani Domenico Sartor/via REUTERS
Undertakers finish preparing a body of a woman who died from the coronavirus at the Grieneisen Bestattungen funeral home in Berlin, Germany, November 10. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A view shows crosses, tombs and wreaths in the special purpose section of a graveyard for coronavirus victims on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 6. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Vehicles line up at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Medical staff members load a patient into an ambulance during a transfer operation of people suffering from the coronavirus, from Avignon to Vannes Airport, France, November 4. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Louise Gombeer, suffering from the coronavirus, looks out the window on her 100th birthday at a nursing home in Brussels, Belgium, November 4. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in a bed at Clinical Hospital Center in Belgrade, Serbia, October 29. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
French police officers check exemption certificates and identities during the nationwide lockdown, in the Bois de Boulogne area, in Paris, France, November 14. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A coronavirus patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya, October 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Gillian White (L) and Liam Deegan swab their nasal passages as they test for the coronavirus at the Mahalia Jackson Theater drive-thru testing site in New Orleans, Louisiana, November 14. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Doctor Henri Faure and medical workers treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois, near Paris, France, October 26. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People queue in their vehicles at a drive-thru COVID testing site inside the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, October 26. REUTERS/Bing Guan
People wearing protective masks walk behind a COVID warning sign in Liverpool, Britain, October 15. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A patient arrives at the Emergency entrance to Maimonides Medical Center in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, October 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Madrid Emergency Service members treat Leoncia, 86, in her home in Madrid, Spain, October 19. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting surrounding a woman at a cafe dining area as the government announced the country is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks, in Galway, Ireland, October 20....more
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles, California, October 26. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A person walks past the art installation "IN AMERICA How Could This Happen..." by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg on the DC Armory Parade Ground, in Washington D.C., October 23. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Registered nurse Deb Grabo, wearing a 3M powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) hood, prepares to begin her shift at a drive-thru testing site in Bismarck, North Dakota, October 26. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Madrid Emergency Service technicians Jose Sevillano and Ignacio Crespo push Araceli, 83, in a wheelchair to the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid, Spain, October 19. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated near Paris, France, October 26. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People walk past a mural in Manchester, Britain, October 19. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a bus, as Italy adopts new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus infections, in Rome, October 15. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A pilgrim kneels on a circle marked for social distancing during a procession at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, October 13. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A health worker administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 15. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital near Paris, France, October 26. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Members of the medical staff treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A social distancing marker among autumn leaves in St. Albans, Britain, October 8. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People line up in front of a doctor's practice for a coronavirus test in Berlin, Germany, October 9. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
A woman speaks on a phone at City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Spanish soldiers work as COVID-19 trackers behind glass panels at El Goloso army base in Madrid, October 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A person is wheeled into HSHS St. Vincent Hospital's Emergency Room in Green Bay, October 20. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Leonid, a volunteer, attends to patients at the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Certified nursing assistant Shameka Johnson wears Green Bay Packers apparel at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside the Southside Health Center in Milwaukee, October 21. Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with...more
A patients suffering from coronavirus is treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A patient in the intensive care unit of City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons
Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Hurricane Iota batters northeastern Nicaragua, the second giant storm to strike Central America this month.
Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso
El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths in Texas.
Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital
Moscow has turned a local ice rink into a giant temporary hospital to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.
How we're adapting to life in a pandemic
From holidays to haircuts, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA
Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.