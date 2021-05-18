Edition:
World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

An Iranian woman holds the Palestinian flag during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Tehran, Iran May 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A demonstrator gestures during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A member of Indonesian labour organizations wears a protective face mask during a protest against Israel outside the United Nations building in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting Palestine from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Canada, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

People shout slogans during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Sanaa, Yemen May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People gather during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Tehran, Iran May 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A woman carries a placard during a protest against Israel outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A pro-Israel supporter takes part in a protest in Brussels, Belgium May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

People hold up their weapons during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Sanaa, Yemen May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man holds up a placard during a protest against Israel outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Demonstrators hold a Palestinian flag during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in front of the UN headquarters in Damascus, Syria May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

A demonstrator holds a basket with roses during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan May 16, 2021. The sign reads "One rose for the soul of each rose kidnapped by the occupation #victory_for us". REUTERS/Muath Freij

Iraqi demonstrators wave Palestinian flags during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Baghdad, Iraq May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Demonstrators climb a border wall and hold flags during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Adaisseh village near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

People hold a large Israeli flag to counter-protest during a demonstration to mark the Nakba and in support of Palestinians, in Frankfurt, Germany May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Pro-Palestine supporters take part in a protest in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Shi'ite Muslim supporters of the Imamia Student Organization carry flags and chant slogans in Karachi, Pakistan May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Police officers use a water cannon against pro-Palestinian protesters as they clash during a demonstration outside the Israeli embassy in Athens, Greece, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A pro-Israel demonstrator holds a placard during a protest following the violence between Israel and Palestinians, in Vienna, Austria, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Pro-Palestine supporters take part in a protest in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Pro-Israel demonstrators attend a protest following the violence between Israel and Palestinians, in Vienna, Austria, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Pro-Palestinian protestors  shouts logans during a demonstration in Eleftheria square in Nicosia, Cyprus May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Pro-Palestine supporters take part in a protest in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

A pro-Israel supporter is seen as a demonstration to mark the Nakba and in support of Palestinians is held, in Frankfurt, Germany May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold Palestinian flags, as they attend a protest in London, Britain, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Pro-Israel demonstrators attend a protest following the violence between Israel and Palestinians, in Vienna, Austria, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Iraqi demonstrators protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Baghdad, Iraq May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator with a painted face attends a protest in London, Britain, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A woman holds a pro-Israel placard during a demonstration to mark the Nakba and in support of Palestinians, in Frankfurt, Germany May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a burning Israeli flag during a protest in London, Britain, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Pro-Palestine supporters take part in a protest in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

People attend a demonstration to mark the Nakba and in support of Palestinians, in Frankfurt, Germany May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An Israeli flag attached to a drone (not seen) flies over the banks of the Dnipro river during an action organized by pro-Israel activists in Kyiv, Ukraine May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Karameh, Jordan valley, Jordan May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jehad Shelbak

Pro-Palestinian supporters react as they protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A person holds a sign that reads "Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem" at a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Demonstrators take part in a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in downtown Amman, Jordan May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij

Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jews counter-protest a pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Kosovo Albanians  shout slogans and hold banners against violence in Gaza and in support for the free Palestine during a march in Pristina, Kosovo May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Laura Hasani

Demonstrators wave Syrian opposition and Palestinian flags as they shout slogans to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, after the Friday prayers at Fatih Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

South African demonstrators hold placards during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

People participate in a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Members of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, an Islamist political party, take part in a protest in support of Palestine, after Eid-al-Fitr prayer at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators run past tear gas lobbed by riot policemen to disperse them during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

People gather in support of Palestine, in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators talk to riot policemen as they march in protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An Iranian man holds a banner with Palestinian flags in support of Palestine, during a protest in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A pro-Palestinian Jewish Orthodox wears a face mask during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People participate in a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A Pro-Israel supporter confronts a Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jew during a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators light flares during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey late May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Pro-Palestinian supporters march through Times Square after holding a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Pro-Palestinian supporter argues with Israeli supporters during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

South African demonstrators hold placards during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest titled “Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah” outside of the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza after marching from the U.S. State Department building in Washington, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

South African demonstrators wave Palestinian flags during a protest following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al Asqa Mosque in Jerusalem, outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

