International
Pictures | Thu May 13, 2021 | 1:55pm EDT

World reacts to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A person holds a sign that reads "Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem" at a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A person holds a sign that reads "Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem" at a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A person holds a sign that reads "Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem" at a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jews counter-protest a pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jews counter-protest a pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jews counter-protest a pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator participates in a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator participates in a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator participates in a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
South African demonstrators hold placards during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African demonstrators hold placards during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
South African demonstrators hold placards during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People participate in a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People participate in a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
People participate in a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators run past tear gas lobbed by riot policemen to disperse them during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators run past tear gas lobbed by riot policemen to disperse them during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators run past tear gas lobbed by riot policemen to disperse them during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator participates in a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator participates in a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator participates in a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People gather in support of Palestine, in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

People gather in support of Palestine, in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
People gather in support of Palestine, in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators talk to riot policemen as they march in protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators talk to riot policemen as they march in protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators talk to riot policemen as they march in protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An Iranian man holds a banner with Palestinian flags in support of Palestine, during a protest in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

An Iranian man holds a banner with Palestinian flags in support of Palestine, during a protest in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
An Iranian man holds a banner with Palestinian flags in support of Palestine, during a protest in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
People shout slogans to express solidarity with the Palestinian people after participating in Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

People shout slogans to express solidarity with the Palestinian people after participating in Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
People shout slogans to express solidarity with the Palestinian people after participating in Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
People gather in support of Palestine, in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

People gather in support of Palestine, in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
People gather in support of Palestine, in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A pro-Palestinian Jewish Orthodox wears a face mask during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A pro-Palestinian Jewish Orthodox wears a face mask during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A pro-Palestinian Jewish Orthodox wears a face mask during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave flags as they shout slogans during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey late May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave flags as they shout slogans during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey late May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave flags as they shout slogans during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey late May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
People participate in a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People participate in a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
People participate in a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Pro-Israel supporter confronts a Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jew during a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A Pro-Israel supporter confronts a Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jew during a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A Pro-Israel supporter confronts a Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jew during a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in a protest titled “Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah” from the U.S. State Department in Washington, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in a protest titled "Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah" from the U.S. State Department in Washington, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in a protest titled “Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah” from the U.S. State Department in Washington, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Pro-Palestinian supporters march through Times Square after holding a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Pro-Palestinian supporters march through Times Square after holding a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Pro-Palestinian supporters march through Times Square after holding a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators light flares during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey late May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators light flares during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey late May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators light flares during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey late May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
A Pro-Palestinian supporter argues with Israeli supporters during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Pro-Palestinian supporter argues with Israeli supporters during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A Pro-Palestinian supporter argues with Israeli supporters during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest titled “Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah” outside of the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza after marching from the U.S. State Department building in Washington, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest titled "Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah" outside of the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza after marching from the U.S. State Department building in Washington, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest titled “Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah” outside of the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza after marching from the U.S. State Department building in Washington, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
South African demonstrators hold placards during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African demonstrators hold placards during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
South African demonstrators hold placards during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African demonstrators wave Palestinian flags during a protest following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al Asqa Mosque in Jerusalem, outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South African demonstrators wave Palestinian flags during a protest following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al Asqa Mosque in Jerusalem, outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
South African demonstrators wave Palestinian flags during a protest following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al Asqa Mosque in Jerusalem, outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
