World reacts to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A person holds a sign that reads "Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem" at a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jews counter-protest a pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator participates in a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
South African demonstrators hold placards during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People participate in a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators run past tear gas lobbed by riot policemen to disperse them during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator participates in a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People gather in support of Palestine, in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators talk to riot policemen as they march in protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Masjid Al-Salaam in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An Iranian man holds a banner with Palestinian flags in support of Palestine, during a protest in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
People shout slogans to express solidarity with the Palestinian people after participating in Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2021....more
People gather in support of Palestine, in Tehran, Iran May 13, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A pro-Palestinian Jewish Orthodox wears a face mask during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave flags as they shout slogans during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey late May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
People participate in a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Pro-Israel supporter confronts a Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jew during a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in a protest titled “Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah” from the U.S. State Department in Washington, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Pro-Palestinian supporters march through Times Square after holding a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators light flares during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey late May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
A Pro-Palestinian supporter argues with Israeli supporters during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Manhattan, New York, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest titled “Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah” outside of the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza after marching from the U.S. State Department building in Washington, May 11, 2021....more
South African demonstrators hold placards during a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, outside the Israel Trade offices in Sandton, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African demonstrators wave Palestinian flags during a protest following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al Asqa Mosque in Jerusalem, outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Next Slideshows
In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of...
American adolescents get the COVID vaccine
U.S. states are set to begin using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate younger adolescents against COVID-19 after advisers to the CDC backed the plan in a...
Panic at the gas pump
Gas stations run dry after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by U.S. motorists.
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza
Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.
MORE IN PICTURES
Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations
Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that has been altered by coronavirus restrictions on group prayers and public iftars.
In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
American adolescents get the COVID vaccine
U.S. states are set to begin using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate younger adolescents against COVID-19 after advisers to the CDC backed the plan in a unanimous vote.
Panic at the gas pump
Gas stations run dry after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by U.S. motorists.
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza
Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.
Palestinians celebrate Eid in Jerusalem's Old City
Palestinians celebrate Eid at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem s walled Old City amid increased tension and cross-border conflict between Israel and Hamas.
In pictures: Death tolls rise in Israel-Gaza violence
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
COVID vaccines and commutes on New York City's transit system
Commuters receive single-dose vaccinations and free fares at MTA subway and train stations in the New York City area.
How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years
Weeks of violent clashes in East Jerusalem have ignited the heaviest fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. As both sides appear to be digging in for more prolonged fighting, here are some of the factors that triggered the escalation.