World reacts to U.S. election
People watch live results of the U.S. election at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A woman watches the live coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential election at a restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of a conservative group hold flags bearing messages of support for President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. citizens living abroad watch results come in for the U.S. presidential election at a home watch party in Sydney, Australia, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A TV screen shows news of the U.S. presidential election in a barbershop in Shanghai, China November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man walks past a screen showing U.S. election numbers inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man holds a poster with the image of Joe Biden and running mate, Kamala Harris as others watch live results from the U.S. election at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A person wearing a shirt in support of the presidential campaign of Donald Trump and Mike Pence uses a laptop at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People watch live results of the U.S. election at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People watch live coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential election at a bar in Beijing, China, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of a conservative group waves a flag bearing a message of support for Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Results come in for the U.S. presidential election on a TV in a store as a customer shops in Sydney, Australia, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People watch a TV broadcast on the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
