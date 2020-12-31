World rings in 2021 and says good riddance to 2020
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during downsized New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A performer wears a face shield at a shopping center on New Year's Eve in Bangkok, Thailand December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A vendor decorates a balloon for sale by a river on New Year's Eve, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
An empty bar is pictured at a popular entertainment street on New Year's Eve in Bangkok, Thailand December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A girl wearing a mask and "2021" headband looks on at a shopping mall as The New Year countdown celebrations and crowded events were banned in Bangkok, Thailand, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People stand at a hotel with a sign "Happy New Year" in one of its windows, during New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A reveller holds a sign reading "2020BYE" as a small number of people begin celebrating New Year's Eve at the Sydney Harbour waterfront amidst tightened COVID-19 regulations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People walk during large-scale social restrictions on New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
People enjoy the sunrise from Dona Marta lookout, with Sugarloaf mountain in the background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Queiroz
People queue to check their temperature as they visit a popular entertainment street to celebrate New Year's Eve in Bangkok, Thailand December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward
Scenes of life, death and exhaustion from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020
Empty stadiums as sports were played without fans amid the pandemic.
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion
Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward
Scenes of life, death and exhaustion from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020
Empty stadiums as sports were played without fans amid the pandemic.
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion
Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church.
More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island
Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to storms.
The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Protests as Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion
Argentina is set to vote on legalizing abortion over the objections of its influential Roman Catholic Church as demonstrators both for and against the bill came from around the country to stand vigil in front of the Senate building in Buenos Aires.
America's year of wildfires
Devastating wildfires killed several dozen people and scorched millions of acres in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020, the worst fire season in regional history.
Our oddest photos from 2020
Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.