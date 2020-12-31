Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Dec 31, 2020 | 10:09am EST

World rings in 2021 and says good riddance to 2020

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during downsized New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A performer wears a face shield at a shopping center on New Year's Eve in Bangkok, Thailand December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A vendor decorates a balloon for sale by a river on New Year's Eve, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

An empty bar is pictured at a popular entertainment street on New Year's Eve in Bangkok, Thailand December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A girl wearing a mask and "2021" headband looks on at a shopping mall as The New Year countdown celebrations and crowded events were banned in Bangkok, Thailand, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People stand at a hotel with a sign "Happy New Year" in one of its windows, during New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A reveller holds a sign reading "2020BYE" as a small number of people begin celebrating New Year's Eve at the Sydney Harbour waterfront amidst tightened COVID-19 regulations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

People walk during large-scale social restrictions on New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

People enjoy the sunrise from Dona Marta lookout, with Sugarloaf mountain in the background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Queiroz

People queue to check their temperature as they visit a popular entertainment street to celebrate New Year's Eve in Bangkok, Thailand December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Photos of the month: December

Photos of the month: December

Photos of the month: December

Photos of the month: December

Our top photos from December 2020.

12:49am EST
Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Scenes of life, death and exhaustion from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

Dec 30 2020
The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020

The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020

Empty stadiums as sports were played without fans amid the pandemic.

Dec 30 2020
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the...

Dec 30 2020

