World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April, 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, during a viewing service for Holguin at International Funeral &...more
Health workers react during a tribute for their co-worker who died of the coronavirus outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Relatives of 68-year-old Natalina Cardoso Bandeira, who passed away due to coronavirus, during her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Accompanied by two of her children, Gina Claudio, the widow of Miguel Martinez Ortiz, holds the flag that draped the casket of her late husband, the first Puerto Rican police officer to die of the coronavirus and posthumously promoted to the rank of...more
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14....more
A man carries his three-month-old baby who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral in New Delhi, India, September 16. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from the coronavirus, has tears wiped from her face by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27. Kaygan, 26, worked at a nearby care home. REUTERS/Peter...more
A rose sits between the hands of a person who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who died during the coronavirus outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York, July...more
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to arrange a funeral since the 19th century....more
The Parque Taruma cemetery is seen from above during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, May 26. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A Palestinian health worker loads into an ambulance the body of a 61-year-old man who died after contracting the coronavirus, in the northern Gaza Strip, August 26. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of the Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17. According to...more
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, June 10. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People offer funeral prayers for a man who died due to the coronavirus before his burial at a graveyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents who died from the coronavirus line the street during a drive-through memorial, on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A relative of a person who died of coronavirus reacts as a funerary worker closes the grave at the Spanish Muslim military cemetery during a burial in Grinon, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of suffering from shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the...more
A man who died from COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A temporary morgue set up with refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of deceased people is seen next to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, New York, May 27. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Diane Colangelo, who lost her mother Patricia Crump to coronavirus on May 6, is comforted by her husband John Colangelo at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence where several residents died, in Pickering, Ontario, Canada, May 26. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez, 48, says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight the coronavirus and who died later in the day, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8....more
Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a resident funeral director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in New York...more
Mourners watch grave diggers burying a person who presumably died of the coronavirus in the special purpose section of a cemetery on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 26. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People mourn as a coffin is taken into the cemetery for its burial during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 7. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears his personal protective equipment as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown in Caloocan,...more
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Relatives pray before the cremation of a woman who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, July 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who volunteered to work in a cemetery, burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of the holy city of...more
