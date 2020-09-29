Edition:
World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April, 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, during a viewing service for Holguin at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, New York, May 16. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Health workers react during a tribute for their co-worker who died of the coronavirus outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Relatives of 68-year-old Natalina Cardoso Bandeira, who passed away due to coronavirus, during her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Accompanied by two of her children, Gina Claudio, the widow of Miguel Martinez Ortiz, holds the flag that draped the casket of her late husband, the first Puerto Rican police officer to die of the coronavirus and posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant, following his funeral ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, April 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A man carries his three-month-old baby who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral in New Delhi, India, September 16. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from the coronavirus, has tears wiped from her face by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27. Kaygan, 26, worked at a nearby care home. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A rose sits between the hands of a person who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who died during the coronavirus outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York, July 11. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to arrange a funeral since the 19th century. Officials hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potter's field as the city's daily death rate reached grim new records. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
The Parque Taruma cemetery is seen from above during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, May 26. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A Palestinian health worker loads into an ambulance the body of a 61-year-old man who died after contracting the coronavirus, in the northern Gaza Strip, August 26. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of the Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, June 10. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People offer funeral prayers for a man who died due to the coronavirus before his burial at a graveyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents who died from the coronavirus line the street during a drive-through memorial, on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A relative of a person who died of coronavirus reacts as a funerary worker closes the grave at the Spanish Muslim military cemetery during a burial in Grinon, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of suffering from shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi River where she lived, in the municipality of Breves, Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, June 10. "To be honest, there are a lot of negative thoughts among us," said Felipe Costa Silva, Bizerra da Silva's nephew. "How long is this going to last for? How many people are going to die?" REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
A man who died from COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A temporary morgue set up with refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of deceased people is seen next to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, New York, May 27. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Diane Colangelo, who lost her mother Patricia Crump to coronavirus on May 6, is comforted by her husband John Colangelo at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence where several residents died, in Pickering, Ontario, Canada, May 26. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez, 48, says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight the coronavirus and who died later in the day, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a resident funeral director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in New York City, April 16. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Mourners watch grave diggers burying a person who presumably died of the coronavirus in the special purpose section of a cemetery on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 26. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
People mourn as a coffin is taken into the cemetery for its burial during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 7. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears his personal protective equipment as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Relatives pray before the cremation of a woman who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, July 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who volunteered to work in a cemetery, burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May 25. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
