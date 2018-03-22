World Water Day

A plant grows between cracked mud in a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, January 21, 2018. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces "Day...more

A plant grows between cracked mud in a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, January 21, 2018. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces "Day Zero", the point at which taps will be shut down across the city. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

