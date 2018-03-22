Edition:
World Water Day

A park visitor wrapped in a Brazilian flag stands above a natural rock window known as "The Leap from Garimpo" and looks at the Salto do Rio Preto waterfall, in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Men bathe in the waters of Puzhal lake in Chennai, India, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
A plant grows between cracked mud in a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, January 21, 2018. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces "Day Zero", the point at which taps will be shut down across the city. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought-hit areas in Dollow, Somalia April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A sign is seen next to a water dispenser at North Western High School in Flint, a city struggling with the effects of lead-poisoned drinking water in Michigan, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
People take a dip in the flowing waters of Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Wastewater at a textile factory is treated before being released into a stream that joins the Citarum river in Majalaya, south-east of Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
People queue to collect water from a spring in the Newlands suburb as fears over the city's water crisis grow in Cape Town, South Africa, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Lisney Albornoz (2nd R) and her family use a candle to illuminate the table while they dine during a blackout, during electricity rationing as a drought reduces water levels in key reservoirs needed to run hydroelectric power generators, in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
Roberto Souza inspects a reservoir with water used for washing cars, on the day of water rationing, in the Ceilandia neighborhood in Brasilia, Brazil March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
Saliha Mohamedi, 36, fills a bowl from her water storage outside her troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A visitor swims under the Abyss Waterfall in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Environmental activist Deni Riswandani holds up cups of water from the Citarum river (R) and water from a tributary which runs through an area densely populated with textile factories (L) where the two meet near Majalaya, south-east of Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, January 20, 2018. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces "Day Zero", the point at which taps will be shut down across the city. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A man looks for recyclable items in the polluted waters of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The ruins of the old town of Mansilla de la Sierra, normally submerged beneath the waters of the Mansilla reservoir, are revealed following a prolonged drought, in Rioja province, Spain, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2017
A boy swims in the polluted water of a canal in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
