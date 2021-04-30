World's largest airplane takes flight
The Stratolaunch plane, the world's largest, performs a 4hr test flight in Mojave, California, April 29. The plane, designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space, made its second test flight, two years after its first...more
The Stratolaunch plane performed a four hour test flight. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Stratolaunch plane comes in for a landing over Virgin Orbit 747 Cosmic Girl after a 2nd test flight in Mojave, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The carrier aircraft 'Roc' has a 385 feet wingspan and can rise to altitudes of 35,000 feet. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Stratolaunch plane is built with six engines and has a wingspan longer than a U.S. football field. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Stratolaunch plane during its test flight in Mojave, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The plane is nicknamed 'Roc' after the giant bird of Middle East mythology. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Stratolaunch plane, the world's largest, comes in for a landing over Virgin Orbit 747 Cosmic Girl after it performed a 2nd test flight in Mojave, California, U.S., April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The plane reached an altitude as hight as 14,000 feet and a top speed of 199 mph during the flight. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Stratolaunch plane after it performed the test flight in Mojave, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
