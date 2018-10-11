World's largest fish market reopens in Tokyo
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed during the first tuna auctions on the opening day of the new Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, Japan, October 11, 2018. The world's largest fish market resumed operations at a new location in Tokyo,...more
A wholesaler checks the quality of frozen tuna displayed during the first tuna auctions at Toyosu fish market. The long-delayed opening of the gleaming new $5-billion Toyosu market on reclaimed land was marked by a minor truck fire and an early...more
Auctioneers take part in a wasabi auction at the greengrocery area at Toyosu. As its first tuna auction kicked off at 5:30 a.m., the halls filled with the sound of bells and the shouts of traders, who also used hand signals in the scramble to get the...more
A man works to install a new store at a building of Toyosu. The 83-year-old Tsukiji market drew tens of thousands of visitors each year to a warren of stalls laden with exotic species of fish and fresh sushi in a tourism boom key to Prime Minister...more
A fishmonger cuts tuna meat at a wholesalers' area at Toyosu. But it had become dilapidated and unsanitary, city officials have said in planning the move to Toyosu, further away from central Tokyo, a relocation delayed many times since it was...more
A fishmonger works at a wholesalers' area on the opening day of the new Toyosu fish market. Kimio Amano, a 45-year-old seller of blue tuna, said he was concerned about the location. "There are some customers who said they are not coming any longer...more
Wholesalers take part in an auction at the greengrocery area on the opening day of the new Toyosu market. More than 80 percent of Tsukiji fish traders oppose the move, a survey by a group fighting the relocation showed. Although demolition work...more
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed during the first tuna auctions at Toyosu. In 2016, toxic substances were found in soil and groundwater at Toyosu, the former home of a gas plant, prompting Tokyo to spend an extra 3.8 billion yen...more
A man riding a vehicle known as a turret truck is seen inside an elevator at the wholesalers' area at Toyosu. A rat infestation was another problem at Tsukiji, often dubbed the "kitchen of Japan". Tokyo authorities have set aside 35 million yen...more
Men move boxes as they install a new store at a building of Toyosu fish market. Nearly 1,800 rats were killed in the last six months using devices such as mousetraps and adhesive sheets, one official said, adding that it was impossible to estimate...more
A traffic jam is seen in front of the new Toyosu market on its opening day. The old site will provide temporary parking for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before becoming a tourist center. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Wholesalers take part in an auction at the greengrocery area on the opening day of the new Toyosu market. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Wholesalers carry tuna after the first tuna auctions on the opening day of the new Toyosu fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An auctioneer gestures during one of the the first tuna auctions on the opening day of the new Toyosu fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed during the first tuna auctions on the opening day of the new Toyosu fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tuna meat is seen at a wholesalers' area on the opening day of the new Toyosu fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Men drive vehicles known as turret trucks at the wholesalers' area on the opening day of the new Toyosu fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The new Toyosu market facility is seen on its opening day. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man carries a cart in front of a building of Toyosu fish market. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Workers drive vehicles known as turret truck arrive at Toyosu market during a relocation from Tsukiji. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
