World's largest fleet of model aircraft
A man looks at part of the world's largest collection of diecast model aircraft, owned by Michael Kelly, as it is unveiled at Shannon airport in Shannon, Ireland, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Michael Kelly holds a Lockheed Martin Tristar 500, an Aer Lingus model aircraft that is part of his collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A model of a British Airways plane hangs among the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Shannon airport guestbook is displayed alongside the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An Emirates model is seen in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Model pilots are seen in a model plane. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A model of a NASA space shuttle. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A 1957 Aer Lingus route map is seen on display. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pieces in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A British Airways model. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Michael Kelly poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A British Royal Navy helicopter model. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A piece in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A helicopter model in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A model in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A KC Tankard U.S. Air Force army model plane made by Skyline, one of 10 in existence. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A U.S. Navy VF-74 jet. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A model of an old American Airlines plane. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A model of the Queen of England's former private aircraft. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pieces in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
