Pictures | Tue Sep 25, 2018 | 2:50pm EDT

World's largest fleet of model aircraft

A man looks at part of the world's largest collection of diecast model aircraft, owned by Michael Kelly, as it is unveiled at Shannon airport in Shannon, Ireland, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Michael Kelly holds a Lockheed Martin Tristar 500, an Aer Lingus model aircraft that is part of his collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A model of a British Airways plane hangs among the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A Shannon airport guestbook is displayed alongside the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
An Emirates model is seen in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Model pilots are seen in a model plane. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A model of a NASA space shuttle. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A 1957 Aer Lingus route map is seen on display. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Pieces in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A British Airways model. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Michael Kelly poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A British Royal Navy helicopter model. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A piece in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A helicopter model in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A model in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A KC Tankard U.S. Air Force army model plane made by Skyline, one of 10 in existence. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A U.S. Navy VF-74 jet. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A model of an old American Airlines plane. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A model of the Queen of England's former private aircraft. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Pieces in the collection. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
