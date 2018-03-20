World's last male northern white rhino dies
The last surviving male northern white rhino named 'Sudan' is seen at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia, Kenya, June 2017. The world�s last male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world. ...more
Ol Pejeta Conservancy said in a statement it had made the decision with wildlife officials and his previous carers to euthanize the 45-year-old rhino, named Sudan, due to the rapid deterioration in his condition. Photo taken June 2015. ...more
Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors pose for a photograph with Sudan, June 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Sudan was being treated for age-related complications that had affected his muscles and bones and also gave him extensive skin wounds. Photo taken June 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The rhino had spent two weeks in late February and early March lying in his pen due to discomfort from a deep wound on his right hind leg. Photo taken May 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
While there are thousand of southern white rhinos still roaming the plains of sub-Saharan Africa, decades of rampant poaching have drastically cut numbers of northern whites. Photo taken May 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ol Pejeta said that they had collected Sudan�s genetic material on Monday that could be used in future to attempt reproduction of northern white rhinos. Photo taken May 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Poachers can sell northern white rhino horns for $50,000 per kilo, making them more valuable than gold. Kenya had 20,000 rhinos in the 1970s, falling to 400 in the 1990s. It now has 650, almost all of which are black rhinos. Photo taken May 2017. ...more
