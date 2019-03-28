World's longest salt cave
Efraim Cohen, a member of Hebrew University's Cave Research Center, stands next to salt stalactites inside the Malham Cave, which Israeli researchers say is the world's longest salt cave, in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27, 2019....more
A salt stalactite is seen inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Salt stalactites are seen inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman looks at salt stalactites inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Boaz Langford, a member of Hebrew University's Cave Research Center and head of the 2019 Malham Cave Mapping stands inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Salt stalactites are seen inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Yoav Negev, Chairman, Israel Cave Explorers Club and project leader of the Malham Cave Mapping stands at the entrance to the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Salt stalactites are seen inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman crawls inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Boaz Langford, a member of Hebrew University's Cave Research Center and head of the 2019 Malham Cave Mapping stands next to salt stalactites inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A general view shows part of the interior of the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A salt stalactite is seen inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman walks inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Salt formations are seen inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Members of the media are seen during a tour inside the Malham Cave Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Salt stalactites are seen inside the Malham Cave in Mount Sodom near the Dead Sea, Israel March 27. REUTERS/Nir Elias
