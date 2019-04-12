World's tallest indoor waterfall unveiled
The 40-meter high Rain Vortex inside Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. A sprawling retail complex with the world's tallest indoor waterfall is what Singapore hopes will bring more travellers and visitors to the airport to shop and dine....more
As global competition for travellers heats up in the aviation industry, Singapore's Changi Airport is set to open its $1.3 billion Jewel complex on April 17. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Housed under a dome of glass and steel, the building spread over 135,700 square metres is designed by Moshe Safdie, the architect known for the Marina Bay Sands resort, a boat-shaped landmark that has become synonymous with Singapore's skyline. ...more
The 40-meter high Rain Vortex inside Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim
A woman poses for a picture at the Canopy Park of Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Changi Airport, recently voted in a Skytrax survey as the world's best for the seventh year running, reported a record 65.6 million passenger movements in 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim
An escalator from a shopping floor leading up to the Canopy Park. A joint venture between Changi Airport and Singapore developer CapitaLand, Jewel adds 53,600 square meters of retail space in the wealthy city-state. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Children run through a walkway that links the various terminals to Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim
The Rain Vortex inside Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim
The reflection of the roof in Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport. REUTERS/Feline Lim
