Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine
Lidiya Zhuravlyova, a Ukraine-born performance artist, looks on as she takes part in an anti-war protest in Bangkok, Thailand February 27. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
People take part in an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Lisbon, Portugal, February 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A child looks on during an anti-war protest in Tirana, Albania, February 27. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Red paint is seen smeared over a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, February 26. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
A Ukrainian emigrant's son sings the national anthem as he holds a Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 24. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People march during an anti-war protest in Warsaw, Poland, February 27. Kuba Atys/Agencja Wyborcza.pl
Demonstrators carry a banner during a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Nicosia, Cyprus, February 27. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
People hold signs as they take part in an anti-war protest in Lisbon, Portugal, February 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
People attend an anti-war protest in Rome, Italy, February 27. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Demonstrators hold signs and Ukrainian flags during an anti-war protest march in Podgorica, Montenegro, February 27. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
People take part in an anti-war protest in Bangkok, Thailand, February 27. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A young woman, wrapped up in the Ukrainian flag, during a demonstration at the Soviet Army Monument in downtown Sofia, Bulgaria, February 27. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
Demonstrators hold placards during an anti-war protest in Berlin, Germany, February 27. The banner reads: "Stop Putin before the whole world is set on fire". REUTERS/Christian Mang
A protester holds up a Ukrainian flag at a protest at Trafalgar Square in London, February 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People demonstrate in support of Ukraine in Mollevangstorget square in Malmo, Sweden, February 27. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson
A woman with the colors of the Ukrainian flag painted on her face attends a protest at Trafalgar Square in London, February 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-war protest march in Podgorica, Montenegro February 27. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
People hold up Ukrainian flags and signs at a protest at Trafalgar Square in London, February 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A crowd (estimated to 10,000 people), participate in a protest demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, February 27. Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Sjoerup
A Ukrainian woman looks on as she takes part in an anti-war protest in Madrid, Spain, February 27. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Demonstrators take part in an anti-war protest in Berlin, Germany, February 27. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A woman with fake blood on her face reacts during a demonstration of Ukrainians and their supporters outside the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, February 26. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
People protest against Russia's massive military operation in Ukraine, in London, February 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator looks on during an anti-war protest in Tirana, Albania, February 27. REUTERS/Florion Goga
People hold placards during an anti-war protest in Tirana, Albania, February 27. REUTERS/Florion Goga
People take part in an anti-war protest in Lisbon, Portugal, February 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Demonstrators, including Ukrainians living in Cyprus, hold signs as they take part in a protest in Nicosia, Cyprus February 27. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A person holds a poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Adolf Hitler as demonstrators gather during an anti-war protest in front of the Soviet War Memorial at Tiergarten Park, in Berlin, Germany, February 27. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Demonstrators hold signs as they take part in a protest in Nicosia, Cyprus February 27. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Ukrainians living in Greece hold Ukrainian flags and placards in front of the Greek parliament building in Athens, February 27. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
People hold posters as they take part in an anti-war protest in Lisbon, Portugal, February 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Oleg Kostyk, 18, a Ukrainian student living in Spain, places flowers with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on a fence during an anti-war protest in Madrid, Spain, February 27. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman participates in a protest at Trafalgar Square in London, February 27. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A crowd (estimated at 10,000 people), participate in a demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, February 27. Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Sjoerup
People take part in an anti-war protest in Lisbon, Portugal, February 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A demonstrator wearing makeup in the colors of the Ukrainian flag takes part in an anti-war protest in Berlin, Germany, February 27. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People hold signs as they take part in an anti-war protest in Lisbon, Portugal, February 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
People take part in an anti-war protest in Lisbon, Portugal, February 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Demonstrators attend an anti-war protest march in Podgorica, Montenegro February 27. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Detail of a Ukrainian flag painted on a demonstrator during an anti-war protest in Madrid, Spain, February 27. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
