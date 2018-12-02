Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Dec 2, 2018 | 4:35pm EST

Worst riots in Paris since 1968

Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Several thousand riot police were overwhelmed on Saturday as they fought running battles with protesters in the shadows of some of Paris' fabled landmarks and through its fanciest shopping districts. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Several thousand riot police were overwhelmed on...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Several thousand riot police were overwhelmed on Saturday as they fought running battles with protesters in the shadows of some of Paris' fabled landmarks and through its fanciest shopping districts. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
1 / 40
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather near a burning car as firemen arrive on the scene during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Protesters wearing yellow vests gather near a burning car as firemen arrive on the scene during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather near a burning car as firemen arrive on the scene during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 40
Firemen stand next to burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Firemen stand next to burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Firemen stand next to burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
3 / 40
Protesters wearing yellow vests walk among tear gas during clashes with French riot police at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Protesters wearing yellow vests walk among tear gas during clashes with French riot police at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Protesters wearing yellow vests walk among tear gas during clashes with French riot police at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
4 / 40
A general view shows police forces and protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes as part of a demonstration near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A general view shows police forces and protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes as part of a demonstration near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
A general view shows police forces and protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes as part of a demonstration near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 40
Tear gas fills the air as a protester wearing a yellow vest demonstrates near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tear gas fills the air as a protester wearing a yellow vest demonstrates near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Tear gas fills the air as a protester wearing a yellow vest demonstrates near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
6 / 40
French riot police stand guard in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French riot police stand guard in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
French riot police stand guard in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
7 / 40
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 40
French riot police stand guard near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French riot police stand guard near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
French riot police stand guard near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 40
A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 40
Vandalized cars are seen on Avenue Foch the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Vandalized cars are seen on Avenue Foch the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Vandalized cars are seen on Avenue Foch the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 40
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
12 / 40
Protesters wearing yellow vests face off with French riot police during clashes at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Protesters wearing yellow vests face off with French riot police during clashes at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Protesters wearing yellow vests face off with French riot police during clashes at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
13 / 40
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 40
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 40
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
16 / 40
Firemen stand next to burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Firemen stand next to burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Firemen stand next to burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
17 / 40
People photograph a vandalized car on a street the morning after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

People photograph a vandalized car on a street the morning after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
People photograph a vandalized car on a street the morning after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
18 / 40
Damaged windows of a Societe General bank branch are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Damaged windows of a Societe General bank branch are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Damaged windows of a Societe General bank branch are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 40
Damaged vehicles are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Damaged vehicles are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Damaged vehicles are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 40
An employee inspects a vandalized bus stop the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An employee inspects a vandalized bus stop the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
An employee inspects a vandalized bus stop the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
21 / 40
French riot police stand near an overturned burning car on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French riot police stand near an overturned burning car on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
French riot police stand near an overturned burning car on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 40
Resuce workers treat an injured individual near protesters wearing yellow vests on the rue du Rivoli in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Resuce workers treat an injured individual near protesters wearing yellow vests on the rue du Rivoli in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Resuce workers treat an injured individual near protesters wearing yellow vests on the rue du Rivoli in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
23 / 40
Protesters wearing yellow vests walk past a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Protesters wearing yellow vests walk past a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Protesters wearing yellow vests walk past a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
24 / 40
French riot police evacuate an elderly couple near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Lucien Libert

French riot police evacuate an elderly couple near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Lucien Libert

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
French riot police evacuate an elderly couple near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Lucien Libert
Close
25 / 40
People walk past a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

People walk past a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
People walk past a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
26 / 40
Burned cars are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Burned cars are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Burned cars are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
27 / 40
Protesters wearing yellow vests demonstrate in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Protesters wearing yellow vests demonstrate in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Protesters wearing yellow vests demonstrate in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
28 / 40
A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
29 / 40
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather near a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Protesters wearing yellow vests gather near a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather near a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
30 / 40
French riot police stand guard in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French riot police stand guard in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
French riot police stand guard in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
31 / 40
Tear gas fills the air as a protester wearing a yellow vest demonstrates near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tear gas fills the air as a protester wearing a yellow vest demonstrates near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Tear gas fills the air as a protester wearing a yellow vest demonstrates near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
32 / 40
Tear gas floats in the air near the Arc de Triomphe as protesters wearing yellow vests demonstrate in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tear gas floats in the air near the Arc de Triomphe as protesters wearing yellow vests demonstrate in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Tear gas floats in the air near the Arc de Triomphe as protesters wearing yellow vests demonstrate in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
33 / 40
A vandalized car is seen the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A vandalized car is seen the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A vandalized car is seen the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
34 / 40
France's President Emmanuel Macron, France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Paris police Prefect Michel Delpuech arrive to visit firefighters and riot police officers the day after a demonstration, in Paris. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

France's President Emmanuel Macron, France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Paris police Prefect Michel Delpuech arrive to visit firefighters and riot police officers the day after a demonstration, in Paris. Thibault Camus/Pool via...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
France's President Emmanuel Macron, France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Paris police Prefect Michel Delpuech arrive to visit firefighters and riot police officers the day after a demonstration, in Paris. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS
Close
35 / 40
Police work around the message, The Yellow Vests will Triumph, written on the Arc de Triomphe, the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Police work around the message, The Yellow Vests will Triumph, written on the Arc de Triomphe, the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Police work around the message, The Yellow Vests will Triumph, written on the Arc de Triomphe, the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
36 / 40
Burned cars are seen in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Burned cars are seen in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Burned cars are seen in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
37 / 40
Workmen place a metal panel on the window of a vandalized bank the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Workmen place a metal panel on the window of a vandalized bank the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Workmen place a metal panel on the window of a vandalized bank the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
38 / 40
Burned cars are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Burned cars are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Burned cars are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
39 / 40
A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
George H.W. Bush: 1924 - 2018

George H.W. Bush: 1924 - 2018

Next Slideshows

George H.W. Bush: 1924 - 2018

George H.W. Bush: 1924 - 2018

Images from the life of the 41st president.

3:50pm EST
Top sports photos from November

Top sports photos from November

A selection of some of our top sports photography from November 2018.

2:25pm EST
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Behind-the-scenes as leaders of the world's top economies gather in Buenos Aires.

1:35pm EST
Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Nov 30 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

George H.W. Bush: 1924 - 2018

George H.W. Bush: 1924 - 2018

Images from the life of the 41st president.

Top sports photos from November

Top sports photos from November

A selection of some of our top sports photography from November 2018.

Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Behind-the-scenes as leaders of the world's top economies gather in Buenos Aires.

Pageant helps affirm dignity of people with albinism

Pageant helps affirm dignity of people with albinism

A Kenyan charity held a pageant for people with albinism in a bid to affirm the dignity of a group that has faced discrimination, violence and even murder because of the hereditary condition.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this year.

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast