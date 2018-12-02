Worst riots in Paris since 1968
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. Several thousand riot police were overwhelmed on...more
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather near a burning car as firemen arrive on the scene during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Firemen stand next to burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters wearing yellow vests walk among tear gas during clashes with French riot police at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows police forces and protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes as part of a demonstration near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tear gas fills the air as a protester wearing a yellow vest demonstrates near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot police stand guard in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French riot police stand guard near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Vandalized cars are seen on Avenue Foch the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters wearing yellow vests face off with French riot police during clashes at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Firemen stand next to burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People photograph a vandalized car on a street the morning after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Damaged windows of a Societe General bank branch are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Damaged vehicles are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An employee inspects a vandalized bus stop the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French riot police stand near an overturned burning car on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Resuce workers treat an injured individual near protesters wearing yellow vests on the rue du Rivoli in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Protesters wearing yellow vests walk past a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French riot police evacuate an elderly couple near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Lucien Libert
People walk past a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Burned cars are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Protesters wearing yellow vests demonstrate in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather near a burning car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot police stand guard in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tear gas fills the air as a protester wearing a yellow vest demonstrates near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tear gas floats in the air near the Arc de Triomphe as protesters wearing yellow vests demonstrate in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A vandalized car is seen the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
France's President Emmanuel Macron, France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Paris police Prefect Michel Delpuech arrive to visit firefighters and riot police officers the day after a demonstration, in Paris. Thibault Camus/Pool via...more
Police work around the message, The Yellow Vests will Triumph, written on the Arc de Triomphe, the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Burned cars are seen in a street near the Place de l'Etoile during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Workmen place a metal panel on the window of a vandalized bank the morning after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Burned cars are seen on avenue Kleber after clashes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A vandalized car is seen on a street the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
