'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels from floods and landslides

Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A view of an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A police officer stands guard next to wrecks of a plane, which was carrying humanitarian aid to an area affected by Storm Eta, after crashing in Guatemala City, November 8. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonso &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A man carries a box with goods at a school, being used as a temporary shelter for people from neighboring villages affected from the mudslides caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Soldiers cling to a boat to cross a flood street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A firefighter carries a baby rescued along with her mother from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People walk at a school area that is being used as a temporary shelter for residents of neighboring villages affected by the mudslides, due to heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A man carries a child on his back after the passage of Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Soldiers recover a body from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Soldiers and a firefighter remove debris from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Rescue personnel using a sniffer dog work at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
The wreckage of a trailer is seen at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A woman and her daughter wait for goods at a school, being used as a temporary shelter for people from neighboring villages affected from the mudslides caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
People rest in a shelter after a passage of Storm Eta, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A soldier stands at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A rescue worker helps a woman after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A helicopter overflies a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, near the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher after being evacuated from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Car damaged by floods are seen near an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A soldier helps a old woman to cross a flooded street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People are seen on the roof of a house after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Flood-affected people get on a boat to cross a street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People cross a mudslide after the passage of Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A woman and her son are helped by a soldier and a man to step down from a military bus after being rescued from their flooded home after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Submerged cars are pictured at an area affected by floods after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A child is taken into a helicopter by a rescue team members working in the aftermath of Storm Eta, in Cortes Department, Honduras, November 6. JOINT TASK FORCE-BRAVO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Partially submerged truck and bus are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
