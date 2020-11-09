'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels from floods and landslides
Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala,...more
A view of an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis...more
A police officer stands guard next to wrecks of a plane, which was carrying humanitarian aid to an area affected by Storm Eta, after crashing in Guatemala City, November 8. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonso
A man carries a box with goods at a school, being used as a temporary shelter for people from neighboring villages affected from the mudslides caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala,...more
Soldiers cling to a boat to cross a flood street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A firefighter carries a baby rescued along with her mother from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People walk at a school area that is being used as a temporary shelter for residents of neighboring villages affected by the mudslides, due to heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8....more
A man carries a child on his back after the passage of Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers recover a body from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers and a firefighter remove debris from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via...more
Rescue personnel using a sniffer dog work at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via...more
A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
The wreckage of a trailer is seen at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
A woman and her daughter wait for goods at a school, being used as a temporary shelter for people from neighboring villages affected from the mudslides caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz,...more
People rest in a shelter after a passage of Storm Eta, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A soldier stands at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
A rescue worker helps a woman after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A helicopter overflies a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, near the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher after being evacuated from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Car damaged by floods are seen near an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
A soldier helps a old woman to cross a flooded street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People are seen on the roof of a house after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Flood-affected people get on a boat to cross a street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People cross a mudslide after the passage of Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A woman and her son are helped by a soldier and a man to step down from a military bus after being rescued from their flooded home after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Submerged cars are pictured at an area affected by floods after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A child is taken into a helicopter by a rescue team members working in the aftermath of Storm Eta, in Cortes Department, Honduras, November 6. JOINT TASK FORCE-BRAVO/via REUTERS
Partially submerged truck and bus are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Next Slideshows
Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner
Supporters of Joe Biden celebrated in the streets, Trump went golfing and his supporters continued to dispute vote-counting after the Democratic candidate...
Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House
Throngs of Joe Biden supporters streamed to the White House to rejoice outside a security fence plastered with signs protesting Trump.
Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner
Trump supporters reacted to Joe Biden's election victory with a mix of disappointment, suspicion and resignation, as some continued to dispute vote-counting in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner
Supporters of Joe Biden celebrated in the streets, Trump went golfing and his supporters continued to dispute vote-counting after the Democratic candidate prevailed in the U.S. election.
Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House
Throngs of Joe Biden supporters streamed to the White House to rejoice outside a security fence plastered with signs protesting Trump.
Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner
Trump supporters reacted to Joe Biden's election victory with a mix of disappointment, suspicion and resignation, as some continued to dispute vote-counting in several battleground states.
Biden supporters celebrate victory
Supporters of Joe Biden take to the streets to celebrate his victory over President Trump in the presidential election.
Joe Biden celebrates election victory in Delaware hometown
President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" America at his socially distanced, drive-through victory party in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
Joe Biden's road to the presidency
Joe Biden, a fixture in U.S. politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, completed a long climb to the political mountaintop that includes two previous failed presidential bids by defeating President Donald Trump.
Kamala Harris breaks barriers to become vice president
Kamala Harris becomes the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the country's second highest office.
Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency after divisive election
Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.