Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2020 | 1:34pm EST

'Worst storm in decades': Hurricane Eta devastates Central America

People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A partially submerged bus is seen next to flooded houses during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A man drives his motorcycle at a bridge damaged after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A woman walks among debris on a bridge over the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A general view shows the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Partially submerged trucks transporting chickens are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Chickens are pictured among debris and mud at the patio of a house damaged after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
People remove debris from a bridge over the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A submerged evangelical church is seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A man reacts while sitting at the ruins of his house destroyed by the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
People clean up after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A child rides his bicycle on a flooded road during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A general view shows a house affected by the overflowing of the Chamelecon river during the passage of Storm Eta, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
People stand over debris as they observe the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A submerged car is pictured at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Men recover plastic barrels from a business affected by a flooding caused by rains from Hurricane Eta, in Toyos, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A man walks outside his house affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Garbage and debris are seen on the Masachapa river after Hurricane Eta swept the Nicaraguan Caribbean coast in Masachapa, Nicaragua, November 4. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A dog is pictured inside a house at a neighborhood affected by floods as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Residents walk along a road with debris dragged by a river during flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Toyos, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A man leaves his house affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A general view shows a flooded street as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A bike is seen on a tree after Hurricane Eta swept through the Nicaraguan Caribbean coast &nbsp;in Masachapa, Nicaragua, November 4. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A resident points at a damaged electric power line after a tree fell from strong winds caused by Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 4. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A general view shows houses affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A man sits on the shore of the Masachapa river under the rain caused by Storm Eta in Masachapa, Nicaragua, November 4. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A man walks under the rain as Storm Eta passes through Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
