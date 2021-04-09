Edition:
Worst violence in years rocks Northern Ireland

A fire burns in front of the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Rioters react as the police uses a water cannon on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A rioter reacts as the police uses a water cannon on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Rioters throw burning bottles at the police on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A rioter throws an object at the police on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A rioter reacts as the police uses a water cannon on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Rioters are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A bus is set on fire as protesters demonstrate on Shankill Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. Chris Hamill/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A man walks past a hijacked bus burning on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Police officers standing behind shields look on at a group of people on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Rioters are seen near the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Police officers stand near their vehicles during a riot at Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Protesters are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Police officers stand near their vehicles during a riot at Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A hijacked bus burns on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A man stands in front of a line of police vehicles at Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
An Irish nationalist stands amongst smoke from the fire near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Fireworks set by pro-British protesters are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Irish nationalists are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Irish nationalists are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
