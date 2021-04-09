Worst violence in years rocks Northern Ireland
A fire burns in front of the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Rioters react as the police uses a water cannon on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A rioter reacts as the police uses a water cannon on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Rioters throw burning bottles at the police on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A rioter throws an object at the police on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A rioter reacts as the police uses a water cannon on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Rioters are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A bus is set on fire as protesters demonstrate on Shankill Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. Chris Hamill/via REUTERS
A man walks past a hijacked bus burning on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Police officers standing behind shields look on at a group of people on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Rioters are seen near the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Police officers stand near their vehicles during a riot at Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Protesters are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Police officers stand near their vehicles during a riot at Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A hijacked bus burns on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A man stands in front of a line of police vehicles at Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
An Irish nationalist stands amongst smoke from the fire near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Fireworks set by pro-British protesters are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Irish nationalists are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Irish nationalists are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Next Slideshows
Madrid Fashion Week kicks off after tough year for industry
Spain hosts Europe's first fashion week in front of an audience since the pandemic began.
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
Fiery protests in Belfast
Northern Ireland has seen more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Britain mourns passing of Prince Philip
Flags at Buckingham Palace and at government buildings across Britain were lowered to half-mast as mourners placed flowers outside Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.
Prince Philip: 1921 - 2021
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said.
Madrid Fashion Week kicks off after tough year for industry
Spain hosts Europe's first fashion week in front of an audience since the pandemic began.
Creating neon dreams in New York City
Inside the "Let There Be Neon" store in Manhattan, New York City, as workers bend glass tubes into neon signs.
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
Fiery protests in Belfast
Northern Ireland has seen more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers.
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Courtroom sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.
Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia
Rescuers search for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as reinforcements arrive to help in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone.