Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa

Police fire at protesters during unrest linked to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Police fire at protesters during unrest linked to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Police fire at protesters during unrest linked to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Sibonelo Zungu/via REUTERS

A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Sibonelo Zungu/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Sibonelo Zungu/via REUTERS
A member of the military walks as he inspects the damage at the looted Jabulani mall as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A member of the military walks as he inspects the damage at the looted Jabulani mall as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A member of the military walks as he inspects the damage at the looted Jabulani mall as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A self-armed local looks for looters inside a supermarket following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via REUTERS

A self-armed local looks for looters inside a supermarket following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A self-armed local looks for looters inside a supermarket following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via REUTERS
A member of the military speaks with suspected looters as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A member of the military speaks with suspected looters as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A member of the military speaks with suspected looters as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Sibonelo Zungu/via REUTERS

A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Sibonelo Zungu/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Sibonelo Zungu/via REUTERS
A worker using his mobile phone sits at a looted shop as the country deploys the army to quell unrest, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A worker using his mobile phone sits at a looted shop as the country deploys the army to quell unrest, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A worker using his mobile phone sits at a looted shop as the country deploys the army to quell unrest, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the military patrol past looted shops in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the military patrol past looted shops in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Members of the military patrol past looted shops in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Metro police officers fire at protesters at Jabulani mall as the country deploys the army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Metro police officers fire at protesters at Jabulani mall as the country deploys the army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Metro police officers fire at protesters at Jabulani mall as the country deploys the army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the military look at damaged ATM machines outside a bank in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the military look at damaged ATM machines outside a bank in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Members of the military look at damaged ATM machines outside a bank in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers detain demonstrators as protests continue, following imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police officers detain demonstrators as protests continue, following imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Police officers detain demonstrators as protests continue, following imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator is detained, as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A demonstrator is detained, as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A demonstrator is detained, as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers detain a person during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Police officers detain a person during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Police officers detain a person during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Brookside mall burns after being looted in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Brookside mall burns after being looted in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Brookside mall burns after being looted in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A police officer detains a suspect during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

A police officer detains a suspect during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
A police officer detains a suspect during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
The remains of a burnt car and a sign block the road after stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The remains of a burnt car and a sign block the road after stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
The remains of a burnt car and a sign block the road after stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot The Ridge At Shallcross Shopping Centre as protests continue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 11, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS

Demonstrators loot The Ridge At Shallcross Shopping Centre as protests continue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 11, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot The Ridge At Shallcross Shopping Centre as protests continue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 11, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers detain demonstrators during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police officers detain demonstrators during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Police officers detain demonstrators during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People run with looted goods in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

People run with looted goods in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
People run with looted goods in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer stands on the street holding a weapon as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer stands on the street holding a weapon as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A police officer stands on the street holding a weapon as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The body of a victim, covered with a blanket, lies on the ground next to police officers in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The body of a victim, covered with a blanket, lies on the ground next to police officers in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
The body of a victim, covered with a blanket, lies on the ground next to police officers in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tires during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tires during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tires during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A demonstrator walks after looting a store during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A demonstrator walks after looting a store during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A demonstrator walks after looting a store during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man runs after looting a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man runs after looting a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A man runs after looting a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot the Ayoba Cold Store as protests continue in Chesterville, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 12, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS

Demonstrators loot the Ayoba Cold Store as protests continue in Chesterville, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 12, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot the Ayoba Cold Store as protests continue in Chesterville, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 12, 2021.  Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer detains demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer detains demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
A police officer detains demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People walk past burnt vehicles in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

People walk past burnt vehicles in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
People walk past burnt vehicles in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
