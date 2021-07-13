Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa
Police fire at protesters during unrest linked to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Sibonelo Zungu/via REUTERS
A member of the military walks as he inspects the damage at the looted Jabulani mall as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A self-armed local looks for looters inside a supermarket following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via REUTERS
A member of the military speaks with suspected looters as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa July 13, 2021. Courtesy Sibonelo Zungu/via REUTERS
A worker using his mobile phone sits at a looted shop as the country deploys the army to quell unrest, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the military patrol past looted shops in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Metro police officers fire at protesters at Jabulani mall as the country deploys the army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the military look at damaged ATM machines outside a bank in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers detain demonstrators as protests continue, following imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator is detained, as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers detain a person during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Brookside mall burns after being looted in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A police officer detains a suspect during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
The remains of a burnt car and a sign block the road after stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot The Ridge At Shallcross Shopping Centre as protests continue in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 11, 2021. Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers detain demonstrators during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People run with looted goods in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer stands on the street holding a weapon as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The body of a victim, covered with a blanket, lies on the ground next to police officers in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tires during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A demonstrator walks after looting a store during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man runs after looting a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot the Ayoba Cold Store as protests continue in Chesterville, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa July 12, 2021. Siphiwe Emacous Moyo Snr/via REUTERS
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer detains demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People walk past burnt vehicles in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
