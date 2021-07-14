Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 13. Courtesy Sibonelo Zungu/via REUTERS
People loot an area near a burning warehouse after violence erupted in Durban, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Amelia Dlamini, grandmother of 15-year-old Vusi Dlamini reacts next to his body after he was allegedly shot outside a mall where looting was taking place in Vosloorus, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A self-armed local looks for looters inside a supermarket following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa, July 13. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via REUTERS
People loot an area near a burning warehouse after violence erupted in Durban, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Police officers detain people after violence erupted in Cato Ridge, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Smoke billows from a fire at a building on Queen Nandi Drive as seen from the suburbs of Durban, South Africa July 14. REUTERS
People gather around the body of 15-year-old Vusi Dlamini after he was allegedly shot outside a mall where looting was taking place in Vosloorus, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A view shows damage inside a shopping mall following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa, July 13. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via REUTERS
People stand on the roadside after being evicted following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa, July 13. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via REUTERS
Smoke rises from burning trucks after violence erupted in Hammarsdale, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Residents queue at a supermarket which has been closed after violence erupted in Hillcrest, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A general view of the burning warehouse in Durban, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
People loot an area near a burning warehouse in Durban, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A view shows damage inside a shopping mall in Durban, South Africa, July 13. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via REUTERS
Residents queue at a supermarket which has been closed after violence erupted in Hillcrest, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Police fire at protesters during unrest in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 13. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Members of the military look at damaged ATM machines outside a bank in Soweto, South Africa, July 13. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People loot an area near a burning warehouse in Durban, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Members of the military patrol past looted shops in Soweto, South Africa, July 13. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Smoke rises from a burning warehouses in Hammarsdale, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A man holds a pistol in Vosloorus, South Africa, July 14. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A view shows damage inside a shopping mall following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa July 13. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via REUTERS
A member of the military speaks with suspected looters in Soweto, South Africa, July 13. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot a shopping centre during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot a shopping center during protests in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer detains demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers detain demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers detain demonstrators as protests continue in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators loot stores as protests continue, following imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The remains of a burnt car and a sign block the road after stick-wielding protesters marched through the streets in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
People run with looted goods in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer stands on the street holding a weapon in Katlehong, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Brookside mall burns after being looted in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Looters push full shopping carts next to Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 12. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A police officer detains a suspect during a protest in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa
