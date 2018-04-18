Wounded Gaza cyclist to miss Asian Games after amputation

Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly talks with his sister while holding his bicycle at his house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Alaa Al-Daly said his family asked that he be evacuated from Gaza to receive better treatment in the West Bank or in Israel,...more

Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly talks with his sister while holding his bicycle at his house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Alaa Al-Daly said his family asked that he be evacuated from Gaza to receive better treatment in the West Bank or in Israel, but Palestinian authorities told him that Israeli officials refused to let him exit Gaza. "It was decided that any request for medical treatment by a terrorist or a rioter who took part in violent events would be denied," an army statement said. "Foreign residents have no vested right to enter Israeli territory, including Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip." REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

