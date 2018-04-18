Wounded Gaza cyclist to miss Asian Games after amputation
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly, 21, who lost his leg by a bullet fired by Israeli troops, stands next to his bicycle at his house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, April 18, 2018. A Gaza cyclist's dream of waving the Palestinian flag at the Asian...more
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly drinks milk at the kitchen of his house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Alaa Al-Daly had his right leg amputated after he attended the first day of what has been called �The Great March of Return,� a six-week...more
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly arrives to his house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Daly said that he and three friends cycled towards a border protest area on March 30, then walked to what they expected to be a non-violent demonstration. "I only...more
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly is seen inside the kitchen of his house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Daly said he was 500-660 feet from the fence, and not involved in any belligerent action against Israeli troops, when he was struck by gunfire. ...more
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly talks with his sister while holding his bicycle at his house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Alaa Al-Daly said his family asked that he be evacuated from Gaza to receive better treatment in the West Bank or in Israel,...more
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly is welcomed by his mother at his house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Thirty-one Palestinians have been killed in the extended protest along the fenced 40-mile Gaza-Israel frontier, pressing for a right of return for...more
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly is welcomed by his mother at his house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Gaza medical officials said at least 16 Palestinians were killed on March 30, the day that Daly was hit, and that 17 wounded people needed...more
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly smiles at a hospital in Gaza City. Israel says most of those killed were militants trying to attack troops or to breach the border fence, and that its troops have responded with riot dispersal means and live fire "in...more
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly leaves a hospital in Gaza City. Israel has long dismissed any right of return for refugees, fearing that an influx of Palestinians would wipe out its Jewish majority. It argues that refugees should resettle in a...more
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly prays at a hospital in Gaza City. Daly, who trained for more than six hours a day for months to compete at the Asian Games in Indonesia, now accepts that his "dream of waving the flag of Palestine in Jakarta" is...more
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly leaves a hospital in Gaza City. He is learning to walk with the help of crutches, and intends to compete in the future as an amputee. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
