Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown

People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, March 30, 2020. After being cut-off from the rest of the country for two months, the reopening of Wuhan, where the epidemic first erupted in late December, marks a turning point in China's fight against the virus, though the contagion has since spread to over 200 countries. REUTERS/Aly Song

