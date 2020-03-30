Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown
People with face masks eat outside a McDonald's restaurant in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 30, 2020. Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged, began lifting a two-month lockdown on Saturday by restarting some metro services and...more
People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, March 30, 2020. After being cut-off from the rest of the country for two months, the reopening of Wuhan, where the epidemic first erupted in late December, marks a turning point in China's...more
Residents step over collapsed barriers which have been built to block residential buildings from a street in Wuhan, March 29, 2020. Authorities took draconian measures to stop people from entering or leaving the industrial city of 11 million people...more
People wearing face masks wait for a subway train on the first day that the city's subway services resumed in Wuhan, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks line up to enter a shopping mall outside a Gucci store in Wuhan, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks walk on a bridge in Wuhan, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A delivery worker passes food to a woman over barriers blocking an entrance to a residential area in Wuhan, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Barber Xiong Juan, 39, cuts a customer's hair at a residential compound in Wuhan, March 30, 2020. Xiong, 39, now spends her days riding around on her electric bicycle and offering her services to local residents who like her were stuck at home after...more
A couple wearing face masks are seen in front of a statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong on a street in Wuhan, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A staff member wearing a face mask holds a placard while standing among passengers on a subway train after service resumed in Wuhan, March 28, 2020. The Chinese characters on the placard read: "Always wear face mask, avoid gatherings, scan code when...more
Staff members holding disinfectant gel and thermometer stand at an entrance of a shopping mall in Wuhan, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff members move barriers in front of a railway station of Wuhan on the first day inbound train services resumed, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A subway train is seen on the first day the city's subway services resumed in Wuhan, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks are seen inside a Tesla showroom at a shopping mall in Wuhan, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wearing a hazmat suit walks on a street in Wuhan, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wearing a face mask skateboards on a street in Wuhan, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wearing a face mask gets out through barriers, which have been built to block buildings from a street in Wuhan, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wearing a face mask is seen behind a barrier blocking an entrance to a residential area in Wuhan, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Two chairs are pictured at a closed entrance of a residential community in Wuhan, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus and appealed to the federal government to provide New York with more ventilators to face a public health crisis he estimated would last into May.
