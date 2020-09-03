Wuhan, outbreak epicenter, returns to semblance of normality
Students wearing protective face masks walk out of a primary school in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People use mobile phones on a boat sailing on Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks are seen on a bus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women pose for a selfie on a boat sailing on Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A worker wears a mask during a government organised media tour at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People dance on the street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Men wearing face masks are seen on benches in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People visit a street market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing protective masks watch as women dance on the street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wears a face mask on a bicycle in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People swim in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wears a face mask in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Residents burn paper on a street on the eve of the Hungry Ghost Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks arrive at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wear protective face masks as they travel by boat sailing on Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
