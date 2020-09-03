Edition:
Pictures | Thu Sep 3, 2020 | 4:57pm EDT

Wuhan, outbreak epicenter, returns to semblance of normality

Students wearing protective face masks walk out of a primary school in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People use mobile phones on a boat sailing on Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Students wearing protective face masks walk out of a primary school in Wuhan, Hubei province, China &nbsp;September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wearing face masks are seen on a bus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Women pose for a selfie on a boat sailing on Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker wears a mask during a government organised media tour at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People dance on the street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Students wearing protective face masks walk out of a primary school in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Men wearing face masks are seen on benches in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit a street market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wearing protective masks watch as women dance on the street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman wears a face mask on a bicycle in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp; TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People swim in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man wears a face mask in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Residents burn paper on a street on the eve of the Hungry Ghost Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People use mobile phones on a boat sailing on the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Students wearing protective face masks walk out of a primary school in Wuhan, Hubei province, China September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People swim in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China &nbsp;September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wearing face masks arrive at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei province, China &nbsp;September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wear protective face masks as they travel by boat sailing on Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

