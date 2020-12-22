Wuhan's vogue dancers embrace freedom after COVID lockdown

"I feel that vogue has given me a lot of spiritual support during this period," said Crisp, a baby-faced 23-year-old student in bright pink eye shadow (pictured). As Crisp dances, he shows off a series of rapid choreographed hand movements and in the...more

"I feel that vogue has given me a lot of spiritual support during this period," said Crisp, a baby-faced 23-year-old student in bright pink eye shadow (pictured). As Crisp dances, he shows off a series of rapid choreographed hand movements and in the finale of one routine, he slams his body backward into the ground in a practiced half split called a 'death drop' in drag circles. "We need to seize every minute and every second to be who we are. We have to cherish ourselves." he said. REUTERS/Aly Song

