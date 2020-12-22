Wuhan's vogue dancers embrace freedom after COVID lockdown
Vogue dancer Daiki practices dance with his team for a video to promote vogue dancing in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, December 15, 2020. Xiong Feng, 22, who goes by the name Daiki, says his class numbers have jumped from just a few...more
Daiki teaches a class at a studio. Daiki is Wuhan's only teacher of vogue, a highly stylized form of dancing that was popularized by gay and transgender communities in New York in the 1980s. REUTERS/Aly Song
"I think that after the epidemic, everyone enjoys themselves more. People won't work as hard as before, so it's obvious that more and more people come to dance," said Daiki. REUTERS/Aly Song
Daiki walks on a street. Beginning Jan. 23, Wuhan endured a gruelling 76-day lockdown that barred people from leaving their homes and shut the city off from the rest of the country. It also experienced the most COVID-19 fatalities in China with 3,869...more
"I feel that vogue has given me a lot of spiritual support during this period," said Crisp, a baby-faced 23-year-old student in bright pink eye shadow (pictured). As Crisp dances, he shows off a series of rapid choreographed hand movements and in the...more
China has a thriving LGBT culture, despite strong censorship in mainstream media and a strict legal framework that broadly rejects non-traditional families. That said, Daiki notes not all LGBT people in Wuhan approve of voguing as some argue that men...more
Daiki takes a video of his team to promote vogue dancing. During lockdown, Daiki, his students and friends practiced at home in their bedrooms, staying in touch by sharing videos of new dance routines. REUTERS/Aly Song
Now they hope more people will try it and have dreams of building Wuhan's first vogue ballroom community. "Because of the epidemic, everyone was locked up at home ... but our situation is much better now," said Daiki (pictured). "It's a long-lost...more
Daiki dances with his team for a video. REUTERS/Aly Song
Team members dance for a video. REUTERS/Aly Song
Team members rehearse for a video to promote vogue dancing in Wuhan. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl dances vogue at a studio. REUTERS/Aly Song
Daiki dances at a studio. REUTERS/Aly Song
Daiki washes his face at his apartment. REUTERS/Aly Song
Daiki holds a brush as he puts on makeup at his apartment. REUTERS/Aly Song
Daiki walks with his team in Wuhan. REUTERS/Aly Song
Daiki cheers with his team at a restaurant. REUTERS/Aly Song
Daiki and his team watch a video while filming. REUTERS/Aly Song
Daiki checks his phone at a dance studio. REUTERS/Aly Song
Daiki walks on a street in Wuhan. REUTERS/Aly Song
