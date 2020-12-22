Edition:
Wuhan's vogue dancers embrace freedom after COVID lockdown

Vogue dancer Daiki practices dance with his team for a video to promote vogue dancing in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, December 15, 2020. Xiong Feng, 22, who goes by the name Daiki, says his class numbers have jumped from just a few people to around 10 since the city's COVID-19 lockdown ended, as students, many of whom are young gay men, say they are keen to live more authentic lives in the wake of a traumatic year. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki teaches a class at a studio. Daiki is Wuhan's only teacher of vogue, a highly stylized form of dancing that was popularized by gay and transgender communities in New York in the 1980s. REUTERS/Aly Song

"I think that after the epidemic, everyone enjoys themselves more. People won't work as hard as before, so it's obvious that more and more people come to dance," said Daiki. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki walks on a street. Beginning Jan. 23, Wuhan endured a gruelling 76-day lockdown that barred people from leaving their homes and shut the city off from the rest of the country. It also experienced the most COVID-19 fatalities in China with 3,869 deaths. Wuhan hasn't recorded a new case since May and has largely returned to normal, but young people in the city say the disruptive and mentally challenging time has permanently altered their outlook on life. REUTERS/Aly Song

"I feel that vogue has given me a lot of spiritual support during this period," said Crisp, a baby-faced 23-year-old student in bright pink eye shadow (pictured). As Crisp dances, he shows off a series of rapid choreographed hand movements and in the finale of one routine, he slams his body backward into the ground in a practiced half split called a 'death drop' in drag circles. "We need to seize every minute and every second to be who we are. We have to cherish ourselves." he said. REUTERS/Aly Song

China has a thriving LGBT culture, despite strong censorship in mainstream media and a strict legal framework that broadly rejects non-traditional families. That said, Daiki notes not all LGBT people in Wuhan approve of voguing as some argue that men should act more manly. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki takes a video of his team to promote vogue dancing. During lockdown, Daiki, his students and friends practiced at home in their bedrooms, staying in touch by sharing videos of new dance routines. REUTERS/Aly Song

Now they hope more people will try it and have dreams of building Wuhan's first vogue ballroom community. "Because of the epidemic, everyone was locked up at home ... but our situation is much better now," said Daiki (pictured). "It's a long-lost happiness." REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki dances with his team for a video. REUTERS/Aly Song

Team members dance for a video. REUTERS/Aly Song

Team members rehearse for a video to promote vogue dancing in Wuhan. REUTERS/Aly Song

A girl dances vogue at a studio. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki dances at a studio. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki washes his face at his apartment. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki holds a brush as he puts on makeup at his apartment. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki walks with his team in Wuhan. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki cheers with his team at a restaurant. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki and his team watch a video while filming. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki checks his phone at a dance studio. REUTERS/Aly Song

Daiki walks on a street in Wuhan. REUTERS/Aly Song

